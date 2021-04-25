When is Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 4? Season 3 end date, leaks, more - Dexerto

The popularity of Call of Duty: Warzone means fans can’t stop thinking about what is to come, and are now turning their attention to Season 4. Here’s everything we know about when it’ll launch, and what to expect when it does.

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War saw their third season launch simultaneously on April 22. The former saw a major map overhaul as Verdansk wound back the clock to 1984, while the latter saw weapon buffs, slide cancel adjustments and more.

That’s not all from Season 3 though, with the official roadmap indicating players of both games have a lot more to look forward to.

Warzone Season 4 Start Date

However, the start of a new season means players will instantly cast their minds forward to what is to come. As Raven and Treyarch proved again with their updates, the biggest shake-ups tend to come with the inception of new seasons.

Starting on April 22, Season 3 looks set to follow a similar pattern and timescale to previous seasons. The battle pass is currently set to end on or around June 15th, so we can expect Season 4 to drop almost immediately after that. This makes June 16 or 17 seem a likely start date, depending on your location in the world.

What’s coming in Season 4?

It’s very early to say what we can expect for Season 4, with its release still well over a month off. However, it’s fair to assume that we won’t see major map changes, given the bulk of Season 3’s Warzone update was re-skinning Verdansk.

We can expect new weapons for Black Ops Cold War (which means new Warzone weapons), as well as all the bug fixes and weapon tuning we have come to anticipate with new seasons.

As always, this season could be delayed or altered depending on Treyarch, Raven and Activision’s wishes. We’ll update you with more information as it becomes available.