Warzone cheaters apparently worse than ever after update: "Making it unplayable" - Dexerto

Warzone players believe there has been another influx of cheaters as they’ve become pretty prevalent again around the recent June 3rd update.

Just like many other multiplayer games, Warzone has had its fair share of issues with cheaters and hackers. It’s not uncommon to drop into a game on Verdansk and have to deal with someone who is using wallhacks or an aimbot.

Raven Software have ramped up their efforts to get rid of these cheats, shutting down over 500,000 accounts and cheat selling websites – even shadowbanning cheaters so they can only play against each other.

As a result, there has been a period of play where cheaters are not as common as before. However, players believe something has changed because cheats are back in full force.

Warzone players across social media have been complaining about having games ruined by cheats again, asking why they’ve become so prevalent yet again.

“I thought taking a few days off would reset my matchmaking and get put into softer lobbies. but first game, got tracked by a wall hacker,” said one player. “I’d say every lobby has about 2 cheaters. Whether or not you encounter them or they are good enough to stay alive or not get shot in the back is a different story,” added another.

Warzone streamer Drakota has also had issues, running into cheaters in three of his four games. “Warzone is in a great spot :)” he sarcastically said.

4 games so far today. 1 – Stream snipers accusing me of VPN, showed geo and everything

2 – Cheater

3 – Cheater

4 – Cheater Warzone is in a great spot 🙂 — GFUEL | DRAKO (@DrakotaTV) June 5, 2021

Some players suggested that cheaters are more noticeable now casual fans have stopped playing, meaning that lobbies are populated with more high-ranked players, which are where cheaters live.

“Literally every match I play for the last 5 days has had varying levels of cheaters. Lots of wall hackers around then you sprinkle in the soft lock/aim bots. This is the worst I have ever seen so far,” added Redditor TrendKiller. “It is making it unplayable. Never has it been so bad which is a huge shame as aside from the cheaters the game has never been better,” said another.

Raven have been dropping ban waves with regularity recently, but it remains to be seen if they have one lined up for these issues, but players will be hoping something changes.