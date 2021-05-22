Warzone players have a big problem with in-game weather after Verdansk '84 update - Dexerto

Warzone players have called on developers Raven to make adjustments to the in-game weather, claiming that it has been affecting their gameplay for some time now.

Despite the battle royale’s incredible popularity, Warzone players have had common complaints since the game’s launch, generally focusing on bugs, glitches and cheating. While Raven appear to have got on top of the formers, they are still facing an uphill battle when it comes to banning cheaters and hackers.

It also appears that, in Season 3, some players are unhappy about Warzone’s in-game weather. Generally very sunny in Verdansk, some players have stated that the sun makes gunfights incredibly difficult to carry out. It has even catalyzed some calls from players to permanently change the weather in Verdansk to avoid the issues.

In a May 21 Reddit post, Warzone player ‘IYIonaghan’ asked “What the f**k is up with the sun in this game? Does anyone else find the sun annoying in this game? Its so f**king bright [it] makes so many fights like 5x harder because you’re almost completely blinded, is there a way to turn the brightness of it down?”

A number of other players echoed their comments – with one even saying they’ve been bothered by the sun since Warzone’s launch in March of 2020.

Another suggested altering the sun’s position every match, meaning players dropping in certain areas will not be disproportionately affected. “The sun should be in a random spot each round,” they said, “which affects shadows and which direction has most glare!”

While the issues are traceable back to Warzone’s launch and Modern Warfare, many have pointed out more issues in Verdansk ’84, which dropped back in April.

However, the lighting in Warzone is likely baked in to the map, and so changing the angle of the sun ‘randomly’ is probably a bigger undertaking than player’s realize.

Raven have not publicly commented on the issues with the sun’s glare, but it appears to be affecting a wide variety of people. It’s obviously difficult to balance given the demands for realism while ensuring that the weather does not decide a gunfight.

A simple solution would be changing the weather to overcast or otherwise, but that could bring its own issues regarding visibility. No one wants another Miami, where picking out enemies across a dark beach is nigh on impossible.