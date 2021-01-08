NICKMERCS explains how Warzone’s DMR should be nerfed in next update - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on the recent Warzone DMR nerf, acknowledging that it wasn’t enough and offering the perfect advice on how best to nerf the weapon.

The DMR has been wreaking havoc in Warzone since its release at the start of Season 1. However, recent nerfs to its headshot damage and recoil have aimed to help decrease the Tactical Rifle’s kill potential. However, it seems the nerfs have done little to stop it from dominating the competition.

Even after the recent changes, the DMR is still the fastest killing gun in the entire game, capable of killing a fully armored enemy in a few shots. For many Warzone players, these nerfs will seem rather minimal, but Call of Duty streamer NICKMERCS believes that the DMR’s days of domination are numbered.

NICKMERCS says DMRs days are numbered

The DMR 14 is still the most dominant gun in the entire game – in fact, this Marksman Rifle has proved so devastating that the majority of Warzone’s playerbase utilizes it. This has resulted in the meta becoming incredibly stale.

“DMRzone is getting crazy. We’re sick of it, I’m sick of it,” said Nick says. “Nobody wants to do it anymore. It hurts, it’s pain, we’re done.” This sentiment certainly rings true for a lot of Warzone players, with many of them voicing their frustrations online.

Nick explains how the best way to nerf the DMR

Even Dr Disrespect recently called for Warzone to “overhaul” the DMR. It certainly seems that everyone is in agreement over the overpowered nature of the game’s latest Marksman Rifle. “Raven Software said they reduced the headshot damage from a two-tap to a three-tap, but you can shoot that thing so damn fast that it doesn’t even matter.”

It’s clear that a lot of Warzone players are very unhappy about the current issue, but Nick believes there is a way to nerf the DMR without making it completely obsolete. “I think the best thing they could do is change the ammo to sniper ammo, and slow down the rate of fire a little bit. That might make it a much harder weapon to use.”

Of course, only time will tell whether the next DMR nerf will render this gun completely useless. For now, though, it seems the DMR isn’t going anywhere soon.