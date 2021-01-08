 NICKMERCS explains how Warzone’s DMR should be nerfed in next update - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

NICKMERCS explains how Warzone’s DMR should be nerfed in next update

Published: 8/Jan/2021 14:36

by James Busby
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on the recent Warzone DMR nerf, acknowledging that it wasn’t enough and offering the perfect advice on how best to nerf the weapon.

The DMR has been wreaking havoc in Warzone since its release at the start of Season 1. However, recent nerfs to its headshot damage and recoil have aimed to help decrease the Tactical Rifle’s kill potential. However, it seems the nerfs have done little to stop it from dominating the competition.

Even after the recent changes, the DMR is still the fastest killing gun in the entire game, capable of killing a fully armored enemy in a few shots.  For many Warzone players, these nerfs will seem rather minimal, but Call of Duty streamer NICKMERCS believes that the DMR’s days of domination are numbered. 

The DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone
Activision / Treyarch
The DMR 14 continues to dominate in both the casual and competitive Warzone scene.

NICKMERCS says DMRs days are numbered

The DMR 14 is still the most dominant gun in the entire game – in fact, this Marksman Rifle has proved so devastating that the majority of Warzone’s playerbase utilizes it. This has resulted in the meta becoming incredibly stale. 

“DMRzone is getting crazy. We’re sick of it, I’m sick of it,” said Nick says. “Nobody wants to do it anymore. It hurts, it’s pain, we’re done.” This sentiment certainly rings true for a lot of Warzone players, with many of them voicing their frustrations online

Nick explains how the best way to nerf the DMR

Even Dr Disrespect recently called for Warzone to “overhaul” the DMR. It certainly seems that everyone is in agreement over the overpowered nature of the game’s latest Marksman Rifle. “Raven Software said they reduced the headshot damage from a two-tap to a three-tap, but you can shoot that thing so damn fast that it doesn’t even matter.”

It’s clear that a lot of Warzone players are very unhappy about the current issue, but Nick believes there is a way to nerf the DMR without making it completely obsolete. “I think the best thing they could do is change the ammo to sniper ammo, and slow down the rate of fire a little bit. That might make it a much harder weapon to use.” 

Of course, only time will tell whether the next DMR nerf will render this gun completely useless. For now, though, it seems the DMR isn’t going anywhere soon. 

Call of Duty

How to unlock Modern Warfare’s CX-9 SMG before it’s even released

Published: 8/Jan/2021 5:57

by Brad Norton
Modern Warfare SMG
Infinity Ward

Share

Modern Warfare

The CX-9 is an unreleased SMG seemingly on its way to Modern Warfare in the near future. While it’s not in the game just yet, you can already unlock the weapon thanks to this simple guide.

Leaks are fairly common in the Call of Duty community, and Modern Warfare has had its fair share over recent months. We got our first look at a handful of new Operators along with a few weapons back in December 2020.

While this content still hasn’t been officially revealed just yet, you can already unlock the CX-9 SMG in-game. It’s a fresh take on the ‘Scorpion’ weapon from earlier titles, boasting an extremely fast fire rate.

The gun will supposedly be available across both Modern Warfare and Warzone whenever it arrives. Here’s how you can add it to your inventory ahead of time so that it’s ready to go on day one.

How to unlock the CX-9 SMG in Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare SMG challenge
Reddit: MightyJordanb
The CX-9 SMG challenge is already live in Modern Warfare.

Following the early leaks, players have reported challenge progress towards unlocking the CX-9. Before it’s even present in the Gunsmith, Modern Warfare will seemingly already track your progress.

In fact, you might have already completed the unique objective without even noticing. If you’re looking to start fresh and guarantee you get it done, however, things couldn’t be simpler.

All you need to do for this in-game challenge is find two longshot kills using SMGs across five separate games. This means you’ll want to play opposite to how SMGs should be used. Keep your distance, track enemies from afar, and control your fire in short bursts.

Two per game isn’t a huge amount though. This can easily be knocked out in a few matches in any Hardcore playlist, for instance.

gameplay RAAL MG , CX-9 , Sykov from modernwarfare

There’s currently no telling when the SMG will be made available. You won’t be able to use the CX-9 in regular multiplayer just yet, though it can be purchased in Modern Warfare’s Spec Ops Survival mode if you’re desperate to try it out.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this SMG along with other leaked weapons all make their way to Modern Warfare and Warzone in the near future.