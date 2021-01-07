Logo
Warzone players furious as DMR nerfs actually make the gun more accurate

Published: 7/Jan/2021 6:26

by Brad Norton
Following highly anticipated nerfs to Warzone’s controversial DMR 14, players have lashed out at Raven Software after realizing the weapon is actually better in some ways than it was before.

While the Warzone community rejoiced as nerfs finally arrived for the DMR on January 6, it wasn’t all too long before the joy turned to frustration. A few hours after the patch and various players had determined that the gun’s recoil was surprisingly easier to control than before.

Headshot damage has indeed been reduced as intended. Though the secondary nerf that looked to ‘increase recoil’ has had the opposite effect in practice.

Many players are reporting that they “can’t feel a difference.” Despite the slight damage adjustment, early reactions to the patch indicate the DMR will reign supreme for a little while longer.

A collection of replies to our thread on the state of the DMR in Warzone.

In response to the patch breakdown, popular Warzone player NICKMERCS responded with a simple “W.”

Two hours later, however, he came back to update his opinion. “After playing, I take back my W and change it to an L.”

The weapon being just as strong as usual was a common response in our initial thread on Twitter. “With every squad using 4 DMRs you’re still gonna get melted regardless,” one player said. “Still DMRzone man, feels bad,” another chimed in.

Reddit echoed the same sentiment with the community largely calling for another set of nerfs. “It’s done f*** all. Now we get to wait another month. Worst nerf ever.”

It’s still broken,” ‘beeker96’ explained. “They didn’t fix the real issues with the DMR like it’s stupid fast fire rate or extremely high damage at any range to the body. Thing will still 2-3 shot you to the body at distance.”

Comment from discussion beeker96’s comment from discussion "DMR + Mac10 after "nerf"".

The DMR has dominated Warzone’s meta for the majority of Season One. It took weeks for this first set of changes to arrive. Meaning it could be a while yet before the developers take further action. Though with such a strong backlash to the first wave of DMR nerfs, perhaps it won’t take quite as long the next time around.

If you’re hopping back into Warzone anytime soon, expect to still see the DMR more often than any other weapon. It may take another shot or two for players to be wiped out. Though these shots will come with more precision than they did before the update.

Warzone test reveals MAC-10 Blueprint is stronger than base weapon

Published: 7/Jan/2021 3:39 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 4:01

by Brad Norton
Certain weapon Blueprints have been determined more powerful than their default counterparts in Warzone, including one for the MAC-10, according to new tests following the January 6 update.

Weapon Blueprints are supposed to provide options to Warzone players. From visual flair to unique attachment setups, their purpose is to simply stand out out from the base version of particular guns.

However, recent tests have revealed key differences between standard guns and their various Blueprints. Rather than simply changing the appearance, Blueprints have been found to alter performance.

Black Ops Cold War’s MAC-10 is one particular weapon in focus. Following a set of January 6 nerfs, it appears as though the Blueprints for this SMG are still as powerful as they were before.

Reducing the headshot multiplier effect for the MAC-10 was the intention of the latest patch. Having dominated the meta for most of Season One, this was a way to scale the gun back slightly. Unfortunately, these adjustments only seem to have applied to the default gun.

While testing the Gallantry Blueprint for the MAC-10 without any attachments, Warzone YouTuber ‘JGOD’ noticed some differences. First up, damage hasn’t been scaled down whatsoever. From a relatively close range, this version of the gun still deals 40 damage for a shot to the head. 

“This isn’t working as intended,” he stressed. The recent patch brought the base version of the gun down to 30 damage per headshot.

What might be a simple oversight from the developers could have drastic implications on Warzone. Until a new hotfix is deployed, players will still essentially be able to use the pre-nerf version of the MAC-10.

Warzone recoil comparison
YouTube: JGOD
Default recoil can be seen on the left in an ‘S-type’ curve. Meanwhile, Blueprint recoil can be seen on the right in a simpler line.

Alongside this damage discrepancy, JGOD also noticed two other key factors. Recoil was considerably easier to control with the Blueprint version of the SMG.

Rather than an ‘S-type’ recoil pattern from the standard gun, the Gallantry version comes with a simpler pattern that tracks up and to the right.

Moreover, the hipfire crosshair is slightly more honed in with the Blueprint weapon as well. Again, this is without any attachments equipped. With all of these differences added up, it’s undeniable that there are real performance differences.

Raven Software is yet to respond to these issues. For the time being, there’s no telling what other weapons this might affect. Various Blueprints could be outright stronger than their default options until a new patch is deployed.