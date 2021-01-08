How to unlock Modern Warfare's CX-9 SMG before it's even released - Dexerto

The CX-9 is an unreleased SMG seemingly on its way to Modern Warfare in the near future. While it’s not in the game just yet, you can already unlock the weapon thanks to this simple guide.

Leaks are fairly common in the Call of Duty community, and Modern Warfare has had its fair share over recent months. We got our first look at a handful of new Operators along with a few weapons back in December 2020.

While this content still hasn’t been officially revealed just yet, you can already unlock the CX-9 SMG in-game. It’s a fresh take on the ‘Scorpion’ weapon from earlier titles, boasting an extremely fast fire rate.

The gun will supposedly be available across both Modern Warfare and Warzone whenever it arrives. Here’s how you can add it to your inventory ahead of time so that it’s ready to go on day one.

How to unlock the CX-9 SMG in Modern Warfare

Following the early leaks, players have reported challenge progress towards unlocking the CX-9. Before it’s even present in the Gunsmith, Modern Warfare will seemingly already track your progress.

In fact, you might have already completed the unique objective without even noticing. If you’re looking to start fresh and guarantee you get it done, however, things couldn’t be simpler.

All you need to do for this in-game challenge is find two longshot kills using SMGs across five separate games. This means you’ll want to play opposite to how SMGs should be used. Keep your distance, track enemies from afar, and control your fire in short bursts.

Two per game isn’t a huge amount though. This can easily be knocked out in a few matches in any Hardcore playlist, for instance.

There’s currently no telling when the SMG will be made available. You won’t be able to use the CX-9 in regular multiplayer just yet, though it can be purchased in Modern Warfare’s Spec Ops Survival mode if you’re desperate to try it out.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this SMG along with other leaked weapons all make their way to Modern Warfare and Warzone in the near future.