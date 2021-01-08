 How to unlock Modern Warfare's CX-9 SMG before it's even released - Dexerto
How to unlock Modern Warfare’s CX-9 SMG before it’s even released

Published: 8/Jan/2021 5:57

by Brad Norton
Modern Warfare SMG
Infinity Ward

The CX-9 is an unreleased SMG seemingly on its way to Modern Warfare in the near future. While it’s not in the game just yet, you can already unlock the weapon thanks to this simple guide.

Leaks are fairly common in the Call of Duty community, and Modern Warfare has had its fair share over recent months. We got our first look at a handful of new Operators along with a few weapons back in December 2020.

While this content still hasn’t been officially revealed just yet, you can already unlock the CX-9 SMG in-game. It’s a fresh take on the ‘Scorpion’ weapon from earlier titles, boasting an extremely fast fire rate.

The gun will supposedly be available across both Modern Warfare and Warzone whenever it arrives. Here’s how you can add it to your inventory ahead of time so that it’s ready to go on day one.

How to unlock the CX-9 SMG in Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare SMG challenge
Reddit: MightyJordanb
The CX-9 SMG challenge is already live in Modern Warfare.

Following the early leaks, players have reported challenge progress towards unlocking the CX-9. Before it’s even present in the Gunsmith, Modern Warfare will seemingly already track your progress.

In fact, you might have already completed the unique objective without even noticing. If you’re looking to start fresh and guarantee you get it done, however, things couldn’t be simpler.

All you need to do for this in-game challenge is find two longshot kills using SMGs across five separate games. This means you’ll want to play opposite to how SMGs should be used. Keep your distance, track enemies from afar, and control your fire in short bursts.

Two per game isn’t a huge amount though. This can easily be knocked out in a few matches in any Hardcore playlist, for instance.

There’s currently no telling when the SMG will be made available. You won’t be able to use the CX-9 in regular multiplayer just yet, though it can be purchased in Modern Warfare’s Spec Ops Survival mode if you’re desperate to try it out.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this SMG along with other leaked weapons all make their way to Modern Warfare and Warzone in the near future.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Mid-Season 1 update: new modes, map, release date

Published: 8/Jan/2021 1:31

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch have unveiled some brand-new details about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 Mid-Season update, including what content players should be able to expect once it goes live, as well as when it’ll actually be releasing. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for some new content to try out in Black Ops Cold War and today’s playlist update just isn’t doing it for you, then there’s some good news.

Treyarch have officially announced some more concrete details about the game’s Season 1 Mid-Season update, while it’s a bit more light compared to some other titles’ mid-season updates (specifically Modern Warfare’s), it still includes a good amount of content for fans to sink their teeth into.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Mid-Season content

Activision
Black Ops Cold War fans will be able to try out a new map and some new modes with the mid-season update.

First and foremost, fans will be able to get their hands on a brand new Fireteam Dirty Bomb map Sanatorium. Like all the content here, this was previously announced with the game’s original Season 1 update, but this will be the first time that players will be able to try it out for themselves.

In addition, players will be able to try out two new modes. The first is Dropkick for standard multiplayer, which will task two teams with fighting over a suitcase. The player who controls the suitcase will be given a “powerful pistol” and will need to hold onto it for as long as possible in order to win the match.

On the other hand, Cranked is coming for Zombies, which will require players to keep getting kills or else they’ll die and have to start their games all over again, which is a nice little twist compared to the standard, round-based modes.

Also on the Zombies train, PlayStation players will be able to try out the MP map Raid in the Onslaught game mode when the update goes live. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like players will be getting any new weapons during the mid-season update, as the only one we knew about was the Streetsweeper shotgun, which has already been added to the game.

Mid-Season update release date

According to Treyarch the game’s Season 1 Mid-Season update is set to go live on Thursday, January 14, 2020. As with the game’s main first season update, it’ll almost certainly be released as a full-blown, downloadable update on your system, rather than as a simple hotfix.

That being said, it’s currently unknown the exact time that it’ll be available for download on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. If it follows the trends of other updates, however, it should hit sometime in the early morning.

Once more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update, so stay tuned for more info.