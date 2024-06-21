Warzone players split on leaked KAR98K nerfs coming in Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty fans have been left split after Warzone expert Metaphor revealed the supposed changes coming to the KAR98K in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 Reloaded.

When it comes to iconic weapons in Warzone, the KAR98K is the battle royale’s signature weapon. It ran riot in the early days of Modern Warfare and Verdansk, and even did serious damage in Caldera as well.

The rifle was removed from Call of Duty for a few years between titles but made a return in Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3. It’s naturally become a fan-favorite in Multiplayer and Warzone again, but the devs are already lining it up for a nerf.

That nerf is set to come in Season 4 Reloaded, and, according to Warzone expert Metaphor, the KAR will see its aim assist, damage to different body parts, bullet velocity, and fire rate all being tweaked.

“I’ve been told they’re nerfing the fire rate, velocity, aim assist, and the damage range on it. They are killing a lot of the stuff on this gun,” the YouTuber added. “I’m hoping it’s still going to be good, but I am in favor of a nerf.”

Naturally, players were quick to weigh in with their own takes, and the only real consensus is that the meta needs sprucing up a little – especially when it comes to snipers.

“Some of the nerfs are fine but IDK why the devs are so adamant on keeping the other snipers bad,” one fan said. “As a KBM player, this is awesome! Not really a huge nerf to me at all, especially as a resurgence player. It just forces you to be more accurate,” another commented.

“I don’t think I can go back to using a regular sniper,” another player replied. “I just want a diverse meta. KAR is fun but OP. Everyone is running kar98+Superi including myself. It’s getting boring,” another added.

We’ll have to wait and see if Metaphor’s ‘leak’ claim comes to fruition when Season 4 Reloaded rolls around come June 26.