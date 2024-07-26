MW3 devs promise COR-45 buff after Season 5 nerf went too far

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players complained that a significant nerf to the COR-45 in Season 5 was too harsh, so Sledgehammer Games listened to feedback and announced a buff.

As part of the Season 5 weapon changes, The COR-45 suffered a decreased fire rate of 36% and a reduced fire rate for the XRK v6 Match Trigger Action and XRK v21 Heavy Match Trigger Action attachments.

This comes after the devs were also forced to fix a COR-45 exploit in the July 11 update that previously let players take advantage of faster fire rates when using “non-standard input methods.”

Article continues after ad

Sledgehammer Games hammered the COR-45 in Season 5 to remove the pistol entirely from the meta. Still, players labeled it “useless” in multiplayer and battle royale matches, so the devs were forced to backtrack.

“Feedback heard. We’ve made some fire rate improvements for the COR-45 that we expect to release in soon,” Sledgehammer Games responded.

Article continues after ad

Players questioned why the COR-45 got nerfed in the first place. “Should’ve never touched it,” one user argued.

Some players believe that the pistol was never strong to begin with, so they questioned the nerf.

Article continues after ad

“It’s always been useless,” a second player claimed.

Other commenters used this as an opportunity to plead for more pistols to be added during MW3’s life cycle.

“I’m still waiting for them to add a new pistol entirely, it’s the only weapon class that we haven’t gotten a new gun for,” a third player added.

Sledgehammer Games did not reveal a release date for the upcoming COR-45 buff, but pistol fans are glad their favorite class is finally getting some respect.

Article continues after ad

For more on changes made in Warzone Season 5, make sure to check out the full patch notes.