Warzone players delighted as KAR98K nerfed again in “huge W” update

Warzone players have praised the “huge W” nerf to the KAR98K in the July 2 update, with some feeling like the rifle has actually been affected this time.

When it was confirmed that the KAR98K would be returning in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4, the overwhelming majority of fans were over the moon – especially when it came to the battle royale.

The marksman rifle, which transports some long-time fans back to the glory days of Verdansk, immediately became a problem however. Plenty of players complained that it was simply too powerful and needed to be brought down a notch.

The Season 4 Reloaded update marked the first nerf for the KAR, as its aim assist properties were changed. Yet, its power was further nerfed in the July 2 update, which players have praised as it finally feels like the rifle has been changed.

“RIP KAR!!!! Huge W. It is now a 3-shot kill to extremities,” said one player. “So the kar doesn’t 2 tap anywhere in the body anymore? W IMO,” another added.

“That’s a big W update that should bring the Kar much more into balance. Adding some actual risk in to balance the extremely high reward potential, now you actually have to hit high damage areas to be successful with it,” another player commented.

Activision The KAR has created many headaches for players.

Other players hoped the change would create some bigger picture changes in the battle royale as well.

“Hopefully this ends Karzone with half the lobby hiding on roofs with a KAR. I doubt it but I can dream,” one added. “It’s a huge W. Now Timmy won’t be able to 2 shot you in the toe from the rooftop he’s been sitting on for 15 minutes hardscoping the landscape,” another chimed in.

The KAR still has that nostalgia factor for a lot of players, so they’re going to crack on with using it regardless of nerfs. However, the best TTK in the game now goes to an LMG option instead.

