How to get Streetsweeper shotgun in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

After being originally leaked in Warzone a few weeks back, the full-auto Streetsweeper shotgun is finally officially live within Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and can be earned via in-game challenges. Here’s what you need to know to get the new gun in your hands.

Toward the beginning of BOCW Season 1, players got a chance to use the new Streetsweeper shotgun before it was supposed to be made available in-game. Luckily, the developers quickly found out and patched it quickly before disrupting the meta and launch plans too much.

Now, the shotgun is finally available for use officially within both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Like most weapons that get added to the game during the middle of the season, players can unlock the weapon either by doing challenges or through a bundle in the store. Here are all the details for both.

How to unlock the Streetsweeper for free

If you want to go the free route, you’ll have to complete some in-game challenges before you can unlock the shotgun for use in both games, as it’s not available via the battle pass, unlike the Mac-10 and Groza.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War glitch makes VTOL scorestreak freeze

While the challenge in-and-of itself is hard to complete within Warzone, it’s pretty easy to do within Black Ops Cold War, although it’s worth noting that it can be completed in both.

Open up either Black Ops Cold War multiplayer or Warzone Start a match and get a three killstreak with a Black Ops shotgun (Gallo SA12 or Hauer 77) Either finish the match or leave the match Repeat this processes 15 different times The weapon should be available to select in your create-a-class

If you don’t want to spend the time unlocking the weapon for free and just have some COD Points lying around, you can buy a variant of it from the store and have it unlocked immediately.

The pack itself is called the Shock Value bundle and includes a special variant of the Streetsweeper with a bunch of attachments, alongside a weapon charm, emblem and more. The pack itself costs 1,200 COD Points, so you’ll have to spend over $10 if you don’t have any in your inventory.

Read More: Modern Warfare community lashes out at Activision for Black Ops Cold War merge

That being said, for the ability to get it right out of the gate, especially for a low price, it might be worth it for you. It’ll be interesting to see just how much the weapon changes the meta for both games going forward.