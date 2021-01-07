 How to get Streetsweeper shotgun in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to get Streetsweeper shotgun in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Published: 7/Jan/2021 23:27

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

After being originally leaked in Warzone a few weeks back, the full-auto Streetsweeper shotgun is finally officially live within Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and can be earned via in-game challenges. Here’s what you need to know to get the new gun in your hands.

Toward the beginning of BOCW Season 1, players got a chance to use the new Streetsweeper shotgun before it was supposed to be made available in-game. Luckily, the developers quickly found out and patched it quickly before disrupting the meta and launch plans too much.

Now, the shotgun is finally available for use officially within both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Like most weapons that get added to the game during the middle of the season, players can unlock the weapon either by doing challenges or through a bundle in the store. Here are all the details for both.

Activision
In order to unlock the Streetsweeper, players will have to get a 3 killstreak with shotguns in 15 different matches.

How to unlock the Streetsweeper for free

If you want to go the free route, you’ll have to complete some in-game challenges before you can unlock the shotgun for use in both games, as it’s not available via the battle pass, unlike the Mac-10 and Groza.

While the challenge in-and-of itself is hard to complete within Warzone, it’s pretty easy to do within Black Ops Cold War, although it’s worth noting that it can be completed in both.

  1. Open up either Black Ops Cold War multiplayer or Warzone
  2. Start a match and get a three killstreak with a Black Ops shotgun (Gallo SA12 or Hauer 77)
  3. Either finish the match or leave the match
  4. Repeat this processes 15 different times
  5. The weapon should be available to select in your create-a-class

If you don’t want to spend the time unlocking the weapon for free and just have some COD Points lying around, you can buy a variant of it from the store and have it unlocked immediately.

Activision
If you don’t want to unlock the shotgun via challenges, you can buy a bundle in the in-game store.

The pack itself is called the Shock Value bundle and includes a special variant of the Streetsweeper with a bunch of attachments, alongside a weapon charm, emblem and more. The pack itself costs 1,200 COD Points, so you’ll have to spend over $10 if you don’t have any in your inventory.

That being said, for the ability to get it right out of the gate, especially for a low price, it might be worth it for you. It’ll be interesting to see just how much the weapon changes the meta for both games going forward.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty League bans tactical rifles & adjusts 2021 map pool

Published: 7/Jan/2021 22:33

by Theo Salaun
call of duty league 2021 competitive settings raid
Activision / Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League

In anticipation of the upcoming Call of Duty League season, the CDL have adjusted their gun bans and map pools by banning tactical rifles and adding Raid to numerous modes.

Competitive Call of Duty fans have been anxiously awaiting news about the CDL’s upcoming season following months of offseason uncertainty. With rosters approaching finality and the league expected to start sometime in early 2021, it appears that the competitive ruleset is getting ironed out.

In a January 7 update to the Competitive Settings V1.1 page, the league has replaced three maps across Hardpoint, Search & Destroy and Control. Separately, they have decided to ban all four of BOCW’s tactical rifles from competitive play (the Type 63, M16, AUG and DMR 14).

These changes should bring the game closer to the level of competition that fans and pros alike have been hoping for. Deactivating what many consider to be overpowered tactical rifles (like the M16 in particular) while replacing maps with the newly added Raid are two strong adjustments.

Black Ops 2 Raid gameplay
Activision
The BO2 classic, Raid, is back in CoD and back in the pro scene.

As explained on the Competitive Settings section of the CDL website, Raid is finally being officially added to Hardpoint, SND and Control. This is delightful news to competitors and their followers, as the iconic map introduced in Black Ops II has become an instant favorite following its Cold War debut on December 16, 2020.

CDL Competitive Settings Changes

Maps & Modes

  • Hardpoint: Removed Cartel, added Raid
  • Search & Destroy: Removed Crossroads, added Raid
  • Control: Removed Moscow, added Raid

Weapon Restrictions

  • Added all tactical rifles (Type 63, M16, AUG, DMR 14) to the banned list

While subject to change as the season approaches, these adjustments leave us with five Hardpoint maps, five SND maps and three Control maps.

As for weapons, pros are now restricted to assault rifles, submachine guns and sniper rifles for their primary weapons — following in the footsteps of the inaugural season’s Modern Warfare ruleset.

M16 Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The M16 kills people quickly, but won’t be doing so in the CDL.

When BOCW officially released on November 13, fans and players in the competitive scene were immediately concerned with the power of the M16 and with the size of maps. For weeks now, scrims haven’t featured any tactical rifles and have limited playtime on the two largest maps: Miami and Moscow.

With these changes, Miami continues to be limited solely to SND and Moscow is now only present on two modes: Hardpoint and SND. Instead, the presence of Raid on all three modes confirms that there will be a balanced, medium-sized map that pros are already very familiar with. As we approach the season, we’ll continue to monitor ruleset changes while updating fans here and on DexertoIntel.