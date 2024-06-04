Warzone players are already annoyed by KAR98K as it makes games “miserable”

Warzone players are already a bit tired of the KAR-98K as the rifle is making things “miserable” in the battle royale.

There have been a handful of weapons that Warzone players look back fondly on, but none more so than the KAR98K. The long-range rifle dominated the early days of the battle royale in Verdansk and also ran riot on other maps as well.

It went away for a while, disappearing from Call of Duty with the arrival of CoD: Vanguard. So, when it was announced that the KAR would be returning in Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3, fans were initially delighted.

However, it’s been a few weeks since the rifle made its return, and fans have started to sour on the KAR just a little bit. “For the life of me I can’t understand why people wanted this. Every game it’s just getting randomly cracked or downed from god knows where while trying to do anything,” Redditor Arels said.

“If this were any sniper not named Kar people would be up in arms. The amount of 3rd Kar-tying has been absolutely insane,” another said, adding that Warzone is feeling “miserable” right now. “Warzone has become mind-numbingly boring,” commented another player.

Some have already suggested nerfing the KAR, including toning down its bullet velocity and damage. “I’d nerf the bullet damage just a lil bit, I don’t think it should be the only sniper that one taps from every distance,” one argued.

On the flip side of things, some fans are still delighted by the KAR’s “ridiculous” power. “Even without the laser, I’ve noticed, at least in multiplayer, my no scopes are ridiculous with the KAR,” one said. “I’ve been loving the Kar98,” another added.

It seems unlikely that the KAR will be nerfed anytime soon, especially as the nostalgia factor is still looming large for some returning players.

