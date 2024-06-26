All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 & Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The halfway point of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 is here, as we’ve now got Season 4 Reloaded – and it includes some big buffs and nerfs for popular guns.

At the start of Season 4, longtime Call of Duty and Warzone fans were overjoyed that the KAR98K would be returning to the game. The rifle dominated the early days of the battle royale and is synonymous with the glory days of Verdansk.

However, it didn’t take long before the sentiment flipped as players grew tired of the KAR’s power and domination over the meta when paired with the Superi 46 SMG. While some players have tried to run a few different weapons, it is that duo that gets the job in most lobbies these days.

Article continues after ad

Well, the Modern Warfare 3 devs confirmed that the KAR would be going under the knife in Season 4 Reloaded by receiving a nerf, and now we know exactly what they’ve done – nerfing the Max Damage Range and Bullet Velocity.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Kar’s aim assist has also been nerfed as the devs have brought it in line with sniper rifles.

On the flip side of things, a number of SMGs and Assault Rifles have been buffed. That includes the Rival-9, FJX Horus, BAL 27, and MCW.

Activision The KAR98K has, finally, been nerfed.

There is good news for adopters of the MTZ-556. The AR, which was tipped to become the best gun in Season 4 Reloaded, has had its bullet velocity buffed.

Article continues after ad

As ever, some of these changes are only going to take hold in Warzone, while others are specific to multiplayer. So, be aware of that when you’re making changes to your loadouts.

The full list of buff and nerfs for the Season 4 Reloaded update can be found below.

Warzone buffs and nerfs in Season 4 Reloaded

Assault Rifles

BAL 27

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

MCW

Min Damage increased to 24, up from 22.

Increased bullet velocity to 750m/s, up from 710m/s.

Holger 556

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8

Increased bullet velocity to 720m/s, up from 690m/s.

MTZ 556

Increased bullet velocity to 720m/s, up from 690m/s.

M16 (MWII)

Jak Patriot AMP Mid Damage Range increased to 53.34 meters, up from 48.26.



Submachine Guns

FJX Horus

JAK Scimitar Kit Max Damage Range increased to 15.08 meters, up from 13.71. Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 27.22 meters, up from 24. Mid Damage Range increased to 41.91 meters, up from 41.14.



Striker

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Rival-9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 meters, up from 12.19.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 25.4 meters, up from 24.3.

Battle Rifles

MTZ 762

Max Damage Range increased to 25.4 meters, up from 19.05.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 48.26 meters, up from 40.64.

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 27.

Sakin MG 38 (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 25, up from 24.

Rapp H (MWII)

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from .95x.

HCR 56 (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 48.2.

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood MK2 (MWII)

JAK Wardens Conversion Kit Increased sprint to fire speed from to 100ms, up from 35ms.



KAR98K

Article continues after ad

Modified controller aim assist properties to align with the Sniper Rifle class.

Max Damage Range decreased to 55.88 meters, down from 63.5.

Decreased bullet velocity to 620m/s, down from 660m/s.

Modern Warfare 3 buffs and nerfs in Season 4 Reloaded

Submachine Guns

FJX Horus Decreased maximum damage range from 15.2m to 13.7m (-10%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 25.4m to 22.9m (-10%). Decreased medium damage range from 33m to 29.7m (-10%). Decreased far-medium damage range from 40.6m to 36.6m (-10%).

JAK Scimitar Kit Increased damage range benefit from 35% to 65%.



Shotguns

KV Broadside JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit Fixed an issue causing Muzzle Attachment to unequip in gameplay.



Marksman Rifles

Kar98k Removed hipfire aim assist properties for controller input devices. Decreased strength of ADS aim assist properties for controller input devices.



Controller aim assist properties of the Kar98k are now aligned with the Sniper Rifle class.

Lockwood Mk2 JAK Wardens Conversion Kit Increased sprint to fire speed from 35ms to 100ms (+186%). Decreased maximum damage range from 4.6m to 3m (-33%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 8.9m to 7.1m (-20%).



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 Increased maximum damage from 95 to 128 (+35%). Increased near-medium damage from 90 to 95 (+6%). Increased medium damage from 70 to 90 (+29%). Increased minimum damage from 60 to 70 (+17%). Decreased maximum damage range from 30.7m to 12.7m (-59%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 58.1m to 30.7m (-47%). Decreased medium damage range from 69.6m to 58.1m (-16%). Increased head and neck damage multiplier from 1.7x to 2.2x. Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.



Handguns