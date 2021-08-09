NICKMERCS claims Warzone devs “don’t care” because it makes so much money

The cheating problem is Warzone continues to ruin every aspect of the game, so both NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman sat down to discuss the current state of the BR title.

Warzone continues to be ruined by the ongoing hacking issue, which has caused many players and Call of Duty content creators to stop playing the game altogether. One of those players is popular streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, who recently quit the game in favor of Apex Legends.

Nick’s departure from Warzone certainly came as a surprise to many of his fans, but it was a decision that was not taken lightly. TimTheTatman is another streamer who also shares Nick’s concerns over the current state of the game.

In fact, both Nick and Tim recently sat down to discuss everything from Warzone’s cheating problem, pro tournaments, content creation, and the jump to Apex Legends.

Nick and Tim on the state of Warzone

Despite Activision shutting down various cheat websites, the number of hackers playing the game continues to rise. The problem has reached breaking point in Season 4 and with no signs of a fix in sight, Warzone content creators are voicing their concerns over the future of the battle royale title.

“I hate that I love this game, I really do. It looks like they don’t care, right?” explained Tim. However, Nick wasn’t going to pull his punches on the subject matter. “I don’t think you can say that,” replied Nick.

“It looks like, no it is just is that. I’m not trying to be too much of a d*ck about it, but at the end of the day, with the kind of bread they’re bringing in – those issues shouldn’t be a thing. Where’s the Tweet? Where’s the communication we talked about?”

While Raven Software and Activision have stepped up their communication regarding weapon balancing and wider bug fixes, the developers have remained eerily quiet on the hacking issue. This is in direct contrast to other BR titles like Apex Legends, which constantly has developers interacting with their playerbase.

If things weren’t bad enough, the hacking problem has also made its way into the tournament scene. “Every single tournament, I died to a f**king hacker and it just sucked it right out of me man. I got so mad, I was off-stream pacing. Like, I can’t do it. I’m too competitive, it f*cks with everything about me,” said Nick.

Casual games are also a no-go for Nick as every lobby is now filled with players using aimbots, wallhacks, and other game-breaking exploits. While both Nick and Tim have seen success switching over to Apex Legends, there are a lot of CoD only content creators that don’t have that luxury.

“I really feel for people that make their earnings off of tournaments and stuff like that,” says Tim. “I’m just like a content creator, right? I’ll play in tournaments and I’ll have fun, but ultimately, that’s not the thing I’m really counting on.”

Whether both Nick and Tim will stream the new Warzone Season 5 update remains to be seen, but for now, both players clearly aren’t happy with the current state of the game. In the meantime, expect plenty of Apex streams until Activision improves Warzone’s lackluster anti-cheat.