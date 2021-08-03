Warzone just lost its biggest streamer NICKMERCS

Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff announced he’s quitting Warzone for the time being. He says the BR is “in a bad spot” and he’s just sick of playing in general.

Without a doubt, NICKMERCS is the top Warzone streamer online, no matter which metric you look at. He’s solidly at the top of the list, but he’s announced he’ll be taking a break from the game — at least temporarily.

In a new video called “Moving On…” posted on August 3, Nick explained how he had simply lost all drive and desire to play Warzone in recent weeks.

“I have no desire whatsoever to play Warzone, I mean like zero, goose egg, I’d rather play f***king Pokemon,” the streamer explained. “I’m serious man, I just don’t wanna play. I’ve just lost the fire for Warzone, not for gaming, but for Warzone, I’m just burnt.”

Longtime fans will know this isn’t the first time NICKMERCS has switched the “main” game he plays. It doesn’t seem like he’ll be staying away from CoD forever.

“To be real, it really is a tough game to play right now,” he continued. “But, never been a better time to dip off from cod than now, you know? It’s August, couple of months until the new CoD comes out. So you know this is the worst time for Call of Duty in general.”

NICKMERCS quitting Warzone because of hackers?

While he didn’t say hackers were the specific reason he was leaving Warzone for now, NICKMERCS did make it clear they had helped him make up his mind.

“For Warzone, the hacking has gotten to the point where it’s different for me. My last four tournaments I played in I got hacked out of,” the streamer explained. “Hacking’s crazy, and I think there’s a lot of people that hack, and they’re not doing anything about it. Like they don’t care, or at least that’s what it seems.”

Where will NICKMERCS be headed now? Well he’s still one of the top Fortnite streamers as well, despite only playing in a couple of tournaments. On top of that, he’s close to breaking in to the top 10 Apex Legends streamers as well, so he should have no problems taking a break from CoD and Warzone for the time being.