H3CZ & FormaL urge CoD devs to “step the f**k up” and fix Warzone

Warzone has found itself in a sticky situation in the lead up to Cold War Season 5, with many players and top Twitch and YouTube creators leaving the game — and the OpTic Chicago crew are calling on the devs to take action.

Top Warzone streamers such as NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman have been seeing a lot of success since switching to Apex Legends.

Concerns over cheating as well as stale content have driven many players away, despite Warzone being one of the most popular Call of Duty games in the franchise’s rich history.

Having been some of the biggest names in the CoD scene for a while, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper have urged the creators of the game to sort their issues out before it’s too late.

While discussing the hacking problems plaguing Warzone, a clearly disgruntled H3CZ and FormaL questioned why Activision were allowing the issues to persist.

“I see every Warzone streamer shi**ing on Warzone at least twice a day,” FormaL explained on the OpTic Chicago podcast, after joking that “it’s not like anyone actually f**ks with hackers.”

H3CZ explained why he’s so disappointed with the state of the game: “We’ve got to get our sh*t together, man. We can’t be the only ones fighting for Call of Duty just because we love it. You own the f**king game, step the f**k up! Keep the personalities here! They’re playing your game because they like it, and you’re not going to remove or add something to make their experience better?”

There have been calls for Warzone to implement a more efficient anti-cheat system for well over a year at the time of writing, almost as long as the game has existed.

Despite numerous ban waves, hackers still run rampant in the game, and there’s no real answer yet as to whether Activision plan on implementing anti-cheat into the game.

For now, the Call of Duty community remains seriously disappointed.