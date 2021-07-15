Warzone streamer Stukawaki banned mid-tournament in hacking drama

Top Warzone streamer Stukawaki was banned in the middle of a $20,000 tournament after being caught up in a frustrating hacking scandal, in which he lost his account — and now he’s lost out on competing in that tournament, too.

Stu was playing in a 3v3 Odd Man Out tournament for $20k with Tommey and Newbz when he randomly got kicked off the server.

He then received a notification saying that his account had been permanently banned.

Of course, he had no clue why, and neither did his teammates. While viewers speculated that he was hacking, or that it was a result of the bizarre max-level hack that many top streamers were receiving.

As it turns out, his account was actually banned for hacking — though it wasn’t him doing it.

Several hours into his stream, and after having to watch his teammates try to play out the rest of the tournament, Stu received confirmation of the reason for his ban.

He revealed that he spoke to someone at Activision and reminded her that his account had been hacked, and that could have something to do with it. She responded by saying “Can confirm it was your account being hacked and that person cheating on your account that flagged this. They’re looking into it.”

Before long, Stu was back playing on his account and dropping bombs again, but not before putting out a strongly-worded tweet to everybody who had taken the moment to accuse him of cheating.

“To all the people who thought I was banned for cheating, you can go and f**k yourselves,” he said. “All of you are a bunch of little sh*tstains. Hope everybody that tweeted some dumb sh*t got their jollies off from some impressions and likes.”

Needless to say, Stu wasn’t impressed by the hacking accusations, but he’ll just be glad to have his account back for now.