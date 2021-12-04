New Warzone Pacific trailer teases Nazi storyline behind Caldera

Warzone Pacific is on the horizon and Call of Duty has been teasing its release through trailers. The latest revealed a Nazi storyline that lies on the island of Caldera.

The new Warzone Pacific map is scheduled to release with Season 1 of Vanguard on December 8.

With this, players will get a brand-new map, all the Vanguard weapons, and exclusive game modes.

However, there may be some intel hiding in the sand, as a new trailer teases Nazi secrets on Caldera.

Taskforce Trident has landed in the Pacific. What they will uncover will never keep the world same again. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/Neiv3hp58P — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 3, 2021

Warzone Pacific trailer showcases Nazi secrets

Warzone received the Secrets of the Pacific event, but it is clear that more things haven’t been revealed.

In the trailer, we see the story of Taskforce Trident as they fly over what is soon to be the new map. Sergeant Richard Webb and his team were off to find if the rumors of the Nazis were true on the Island

The rumors appeared to be right as they were ambushed and had their plane blown right out of the sky.

We see Webb stumble across a Nazi tunnel before saying, “The Nazis thought they could keep all their secrets buried… The world would never be ready for what I found.”

This could mean so many things as we prepare to take on Caldera for the first time. First off, there could be some sort of bunker Easter egg, like there is on Rebirth Island. Also, this could mean that there will be Nazi-themed events at some point.

Players can take the battlefield on December 8 and explore the island themselves as Season 1 kicks off a new era of Warzone.