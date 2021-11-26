JGOD reveals top 12 CoD Vanguard weapons to level for Warzone Pacific

YouTube’s Call of Duty guru JGOD has revealed which Call of Duty Vanguard weapons he thinks players should level up for the Warzone Pacific integration.

The Vanguard integration into Warzone has been highly anticipated for some time now and, since the game launched, many players are jumping into multiplayer to get their weapons ready for Warzone.

So when the new Caldera map finally arrives in Warzone on December 8, which weapons does JGOD think will be best to have leveled up?

Here are the top weapons he recommends grinding.

Vanguard weapons to level for Warzone

With a mix of guns from all weapon classes here, JGOD goes through each Vanguard gun and explains a little bit about whether he expects them to be in the meta and why.

Advertisement

He lists 12 guns that he believes could end up being potential meta Warzone weapons — but it might mean you have to stop abusing the STG in multiplayer. Here are his choices:

Automaton (AR)

Volk (AR)

PPSh-41 (SMG)

Sten (SMG)

M1928 Tommy Gun (SMG)

Type 100 (SMG)

DP27 (LMG)

MG42 (LMG)

Type 11 (LMG)

G-43 (Marksman)

Machine Pistol (Secondary)

1911 (Secondary)

Of course, the main ones to be looking at are the assault rifles and submachine guns, as the Warzone meta usually revolves around those two weapon classes.

JGOD does explain, though, that the Automaton should be leveled up as a priority, calling it a “top 1 or 2” potential meta weapon.

Read More: JGOD reveals easy method to level up Vanguard weapons

Elsewhere, he says the snipers don’t look to pose much of a threat to the Kar98 and Swiss K31 meta and speaks highly of other ARs such as the NZ-41, which he compares to the CR-56 AMAX.

Advertisement

While we have no clue what the meta will look like, or how these weapons will be balanced differently for Warzone, we can trust JGOD to give us a good place to start — so best get grinding!