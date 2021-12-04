TikTok’s SP-R Warzone loadout makes it a better sniper than Swiss K31

Call of Duty: Warzone TikTokers have started giving some love to the SP-R marksman rifle, claiming that their new loadout could make it better than the Swiss K31.

Since the very first day of Warzone, sniper and marksman rifles have had a big part to play in fans picking up victories and high kill games. The long-range weapons have always been represented in the top 10 most-used weapons by at least one choice.

In the current Warzone meta, just ahead of the Vanguard integration, the Swiss K31 and KAR 98 have been the go-to choices for players – with the two powerful rifles constantly trading places in the top 10 as they’ve dominated the top two spots for quite some time.

Of course, not everyone wants to just use the most popular weapons in the game – they want to branch out and experiment. As a result, the SP-R marksman rifle – which was introduced back in Modern Warfare – has become a popular experimental choice, and could actually earn a spot in the meta.

TikTok’s SP-R Warzone loadout

There have been a handful of viral loadouts doing the rounds on TikTok for the SP-R, with the majority of them using either the .300 Norma or .300 Lapua magazines and the SP-R 26” barrel.

Well, more recently, players like TikToker TTVZyro have decided to shun the popular attachments and go for a few different attachments – mainly putting on the XRK SP-Lite 208 Blitz stock and ZLR ASP barrel. This, they believe, brings the rifle more in line with the meta weapons of choice, and may even be better than some of them in the right hands.

While the build does reduce the weapon’s range and bullet velocity just a touch, it becomes much faster overall. Both the ADS and Sprint to Fire times receive helpful decreases while sprint speed, movement speed, and ADS movement speed all jump up quite noticeably.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : ZLR ASP

: ZLR ASP Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Optic : Solozero SP-R 28mm

: Solozero SP-R 28mm Stock: XRK SP-Lite 208 Blitz

Some TikTokers have claimed that the SP-R is still “slept on” and deserves to be used a bit more in-game as it stands, but it still ranks outside of the meta by a fair distance.

As per stats from WZRanked, the SP-R has seen a small uptick in usage recently, but it still clocks in at 27th in the overall usage charts and its pick ratio is way down.

It remains to be seen if this loadout can help it crack the meta, but plenty of players believe it will, especially if players get crazy with their picks before Caldera launches.