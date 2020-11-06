 New Warzone map 'Rebirth Island' teased in Black Ops Cold War roadmap - Dexerto
New Warzone map ‘Rebirth Island’ teased in Black Ops Cold War roadmap

Published: 6/Nov/2020 0:36

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay with new map
Activision / Wikimedia Commons

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

With Black Ops Cold War fast approaching, Warzone players have just been given their first hint at an entirely new map coming soon and it appears as though we’ll be returning to a familiar location: Rebirth Island.

Activision unloaded a huge pile of Warzone intel on November 5. From how Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War will sync up, to a new unified progression system, and even the Season One roadmap, there was a ton to digest. However, one hugely important detail was subtly slipped in among the info dump.

While the community gravitated towards the return of Nuketown and a new Prestige system, Warzone also featured in the first seasonal breakdown as well. Referred to as a ‘Classified Warzone Experience,’ something new is on the horizon when Season One launches on December 10.

But what exactly is this new experience?

Taking a closer look at the image shows chunks of obscured text. One line, in particular, is cut off, only revealing ‘eniya Island.’ This can only mean one thing, Vozrozhdeniya Island, or ‘Rebirth Island’ when translated into English.

Black Ops Cold War Season One roadmap
Activision
The full Black Ops Cold War Season One roadmap.

This particular island will ring a few bells for veterans of the CoD franchise, as well as those brushed up on their Soviet history. Vozrozhdeniya Island was used as a secret bioweapons testing site throughout much of the 20th century. From Anthrax to weaponized smallpox, scientists on the island manufactured and studied lethal diseases.

Not all went according to plan, however, as a number of researchers on the island were infected by weapons of their own creation. In the CoD series, players visited this very same island in the ‘Rebirth’ mission in the original Black Ops. Instead of real-world diseases, scientists in this fictional take were developing Nova 6.

Vozrozhdeniya Island
Wikimedia Commons
An overhead look at Vozrozhdeniya Island from 1994.

This lethal concoction seems to have overrun the island based on wording in the new Warzone teaser. “Effects are instantaneous. Violent coughing, vomiting,” and “[bleeding?] from the eyes,” are just some of the symptoms outlined. This horrific outbreak sets the stage for a new Warzone experience.

The island itself was once positioned in the Aral Sea, which can clearly be made out in the accompanying image.

Black Ops gameplay
Activision
A look at Rebirth Island as it appeared in 2010’s Black Ops.

Obviously, there’s no telling exactly how this new experience might play out. It could be as simple as Rebirth Island becoming a fully-fledged second map in Warzone. Though there’s also every chance this plot of land serves as host for something entirely new.

With deadly diseases infecting its inhabitants, perhaps we’ll see some new enemy types in a unique mode. Biochemical weapons could be scattered across the area. Only time will tell how this classified experience unfolds.

We won’t have to wait long to find out though; Black Ops Cold War Season One kicks off on December 10.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War: Nuketown, Season 1 roadmap, more

Published: 5/Nov/2020 21:58 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 23:30

by Alan Bernal
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch have revealed when players can expect to jump into the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Battle Pass, which will combine people’s progress from all three major Call of Duty titles into one.

With the game launching shortly on November 14, Treyarch have detailed what the CoD community can expect when the developers’ first batch of updated content hits the unreleased title. And it centers around three major titles in the franchise running concurrently.

To streamline progression through the Season One Battle Pass, players will be able to earn experience through the different tiers while playing BOCW, 2019’s Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

“While Season One Battle Pass content is accessible in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, players will still be able to progress the Battle Pass by playing Modern Warfare,” Treyarch wrote.

black ops cold war season one
Treyarch
The first batch of post-launch content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

While you can level up your BP in Modern Warfare, its contents appear to only be avialable for use in Black Ops Cold War and the Warzone battle royale.

For the sake of keeping track of your progression, unlocked Battle Pass content will be visible regardless of what game is currently on.

As for content, Nuketown ‘84 will grace the new game a couple of weeks after launch, but more offerings like 2v2 Gunfight, new weapons, a ‘Classified’ Warzone experience (referencing ‘Rebirth Island’)and more will be made available when the Black Ops Cold War Season One launches on December 10.

black ops cold war ak 47
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War weapons, tags, and more content will be playable in Warzone.

The post-release map will introduce yet another edition of Nuketown since it initially came into the Call of Duty lineup back in 2010’s Black Ops.

Treyarch is going to keep Warzone alive throughout Black Ops Cold War’s first season with new Warzone experiences, which could integrate elements from the new title (and its Zombies lore) into the battle royale.

Expect the developers to reveal more about their Season One roadmap as we get closer to BOCW’s release, which is going to kick off a brand new era for Call of Duty.