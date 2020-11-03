 How to preload Black Ops Cold War on PS4, Xbox One, PC: dates & sizes - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to preload Black Ops Cold War on PS4, Xbox One, PC: dates & sizes

Published: 3/Nov/2020 21:26

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is fast approaching, and we’ve got all the information available so far about pre-downloading the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and next-gen consoles.

The Call of Duty community is gearing up for the annual tradition that is the release of a new title, as players from around the world are revving up their consoles and PCs to try out the stories series’ 2020 installment.

Those who have played Modern Warfare will already be familiar with how inflated the file sizes of CoD games and updates have become, and Black Ops Cold War is no exception. Thus, Activision will be allowing users who pre-ordered digital copies of the game to download it early, so to have it ready to go when the November 13 launch day rolls around.

Below, we’ve got everything there is to know so far about this process and the preloading schedule. We will continue to update this page as more details become available.

Preload Black Ops Cold War on PS4 & PS5

Black Ops Cold War PS4
PlayStation Store
According to this PS Store listing, PS4 players can start preloading Black Ops Cold War on November 6.

An update to the BOCW listing on the PlayStation Store revealed that the “expected download date” has been set to November 6 at 12 AM ET for North American users. While the exact time may yet change, players should expect this date to be the earliest they can get a head start on downloading the game ahead of release.

As for the PS5, the next-gen console will be rolling out on November 12, a day before the game’s launch, so those getting it on the 12th can start preloading the game right away.

In terms of the actual file size, no information has been made available about how much space the file will take on either PS console.

Preload BOCW on Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S

Black Ops Cold War Xbox
Microsoft
Xbox One players should be able to start preloading Black Ops Cold War around November 4-5.

Unlike with PlayStation, no actual date has been indicated yet for when Xbox users can start pre-downloading BOCW. That said, if we go by the schedule used for Modern Warfare in 2019, then the preload date should be sometime around November 4-5 – and it would make sense for the two console brands to get it around the same time.

Those getting the Xbox Series X and/or S on November 10 should be able to pre-load the game right away.

Furthermore, the game’s listing on the Microsoft Store indicates that the file will be 100GB in size, although that could be a tentative figure that gets changed closer to launch.

Preload Black Ops Cold War on PC – Battle.net

Black Ops Cold War PC
Blizzard
Black Ops Cold War on PC will be exclusively available through the Battle.net launcher.

As with the Xbox consoles, Activision have not yet announced when the PC preloading period will begin on Battle.net. If Modern Warfare’s schedule is anything to go by, then PC players should be able to download BOCW around three to four days before launch, which would put it on November 9-10.

However, Activision has confirmed that the game’s entire file size will be around 175GB and up to 250GB for higher qualities, including the campaign, Zombies, and multiplayer, which itself is going to be around 50GB.

They’ve also released the full PC specifications for the minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra RTX settings:

Black Ops Cold War PC specifications
Activision
All of the minimum and recommended PC specs for running Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be releasing on Friday, November 13 on PC and all current-gen and next-gen consoles.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoINTEL, for all the latest CoD news, updates, leaks, guides, and more.

Call of Duty

Fastest killing weapons in Black Ops Cold War: TTK & gun damage stats

Published: 3/Nov/2020 20:45 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 21:22

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Beta

Wondering which weapons kill the fastest in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Below, you can find all the damage stats and time to kill (TTK) for each gun in multiplayer – currently based on the BOCW Beta but could be changed following the game’s full release.

In most first-person shooters, let alone Call of Duty titles, time-to-kill is everything. Knowing how long it’ll take for you to kill another player can be the difference between winning and losing a gunfight. Even among the general time to kill in the game, each individual weapon has its own TTK, which changes things up even more.

For a while, we’ve known the general TTK for Black Ops Cold War, at least in the pre-release version, but we never got a look at each individual weapon’s specific stats. Now, a Reddit user named AzizVS2 has compiled all of the stats from the beta in a comprehensive guide to all of the BOCW guns.

Black Ops Cold War Beta time to kill

AzizVS2
According to a Reddit user, these are the TTK for each weapon in the Black Ops Cold War Beta.

According to AzizVS2’s breakdown, two of the fastest killing guns in the Beta were the Hauer 77 pump-action shotgun, which regularly got one-shot kills, and the M16. If you played the pre-release version, neither should come as a shock, as each one dominated the meta during both weekends.

The slowest killing weapon, according to the chart, was the Type 63 semi-automatic rifle. This also shouldn’t come as a surprise either – even though it does deal high damage, it also has a pretty slow rate of fire. This effectively balances out its TTK to one of the tamest of Cold War weapons.

Black Ops Cold War Beta weapon damage

AzizVS2
The Reddit user also released info about the damage for individual weapons in the Black Ops Cold War Beta.

In addition to TTK, a lot of other weapon stats have also been calculated and presented. According to the chart, the highest damage weapon was, once again, the Hauer 77 shotgun, clocking in at 159 damage at its closest effective range (6m). The Gallo Sa12 shotgun also put up respectable numbers, putting out 118 damage at the same range as the Hauer.

The two lowest weapons were the Diamatti pistol and the XM4 assault rifle, both outputting 30 damage per shot. That being said, it’s worth noting that both have a high rate of fire and a much longer range than the shotguns, obviously.

There are some things that should be pointed out about all this, of course, starting with the fact that these stats are not official and haven’t been confirmed by Treyarch or Activision. This means that there could be some miscalculations.

Furthermore, as mentioned above, all of this is based on the BOCW Beta, and there’s a good chance Treyarch will implement some weapon balancing updates when the game fully launches, so expect these lists to change.

Activision
The time to kill in the full release of Black Ops Cold War could be completely changed for every gun.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on Friday, November 13 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, Series S, and PC.