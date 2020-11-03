How to preload Black Ops Cold War on PS4, Xbox One, PC: dates & sizes - Dexerto

The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is fast approaching, and we’ve got all the information available so far about pre-downloading the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and next-gen consoles.

The Call of Duty community is gearing up for the annual tradition that is the release of a new title, as players from around the world are revving up their consoles and PCs to try out the stories series’ 2020 installment.

Those who have played Modern Warfare will already be familiar with how inflated the file sizes of CoD games and updates have become, and Black Ops Cold War is no exception. Thus, Activision will be allowing users who pre-ordered digital copies of the game to download it early, so to have it ready to go when the November 13 launch day rolls around.

Below, we’ve got everything there is to know so far about this process and the preloading schedule. We will continue to update this page as more details become available.

Preload Black Ops Cold War on PS4 & PS5

An update to the BOCW listing on the PlayStation Store revealed that the “expected download date” has been set to November 6 at 12 AM ET for North American users. While the exact time may yet change, players should expect this date to be the earliest they can get a head start on downloading the game ahead of release.

As for the PS5, the next-gen console will be rolling out on November 12, a day before the game’s launch, so those getting it on the 12th can start preloading the game right away.

In terms of the actual file size, no information has been made available about how much space the file will take on either PS console.

Preload BOCW on Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S

Unlike with PlayStation, no actual date has been indicated yet for when Xbox users can start pre-downloading BOCW. That said, if we go by the schedule used for Modern Warfare in 2019, then the preload date should be sometime around November 4-5 – and it would make sense for the two console brands to get it around the same time.

Those getting the Xbox Series X and/or S on November 10 should be able to pre-load the game right away.

Furthermore, the game’s listing on the Microsoft Store indicates that the file will be 100GB in size, although that could be a tentative figure that gets changed closer to launch.

Preload Black Ops Cold War on PC – Battle.net

As with the Xbox consoles, Activision have not yet announced when the PC preloading period will begin on Battle.net. If Modern Warfare’s schedule is anything to go by, then PC players should be able to download BOCW around three to four days before launch, which would put it on November 9-10.

Read More: Warzone will not use new engine with Black Ops Cold War

However, Activision has confirmed that the game’s entire file size will be around 175GB and up to 250GB for higher qualities, including the campaign, Zombies, and multiplayer, which itself is going to be around 50GB.

They’ve also released the full PC specifications for the minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra RTX settings:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be releasing on Friday, November 13 on PC and all current-gen and next-gen consoles.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoINTEL, for all the latest CoD news, updates, leaks, guides, and more.