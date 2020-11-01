Will Warzone use new engine in Black Ops Cold War? Dev addresses rumors - Dexerto

According to the art lead at Activision, there will not be an engine shift when Warzone integrates with Black Ops Cold War during the game’s first season in December, squashing rumors that the game’s fundamentels would be changing dramatically.

Those hoping for a drastic change in Warzone when it integrates with Black Ops Cold War in December might be in for a disappointing surprise if a new announcement from an Activision employee holds true.

During a recent ResetEra thread, a verified Art Lead at Activision, named ‘ShutterMunster,’ confirmed that Warzone will not see an engine shift when the partner game of focus transitions from from Modern Warfare to Black Ops Cold War.

Previous rumors and speculation thought that there would be an engine shift, considering the gameplay and movement in Black Ops Cold War is fundamentally different than in Modern Warfare, which Warzone was modeled after.

This news, however, lines up with previous rumors from September, where a notable CoD leaker revealed that the Black Ops Cold War iteration of Warzone would feature the same style of gameplay (including wall-mounts and gun mechanics) as it’s Modern Warfare counterpart.

How the game will be actually integrated remains to be seen, however. Thanks to a recent Activision investors call, we know that Warzone is set to be tied in with Black Ops Cold War during the new title’s first content season in December and that players will be able to use loadouts and cosmetic items from both games in this new iteration.

No other details have been announced about this yet, although both Activision and Treyarch have pledged that a full announcement is on its way before BOCW releases worldwide.

This should finally announce the questions about whether there will be a new map or how Warzone will change once the integration takes place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on November 13, 2020.