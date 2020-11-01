 Will Warzone use new engine in Black Ops Cold War? Dev addresses rumors - Dexerto
Will Warzone use new engine in Black Ops Cold War? Dev addresses rumors

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:44

by Tanner Pierce
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

According to the art lead at Activision, there will not be an engine shift when Warzone integrates with Black Ops Cold War during the game’s first season in December, squashing rumors that the game’s fundamentels would be changing dramatically.

Those hoping for a drastic change in Warzone when it integrates with Black Ops Cold War in December might be in for a disappointing surprise if a new announcement from an Activision employee holds true.

During a recent ResetEra thread, a verified Art Lead at Activision, named ‘ShutterMunster,’ confirmed that Warzone will not see an engine shift when the partner game of focus transitions from from Modern Warfare to Black Ops Cold War.

ResetEra
An Activision art lead named ShutterMunster on ResetEra claimed that Warzone won’t have an engine shift with Black Ops Cold War.

Previous rumors and speculation thought that there would be an engine shift, considering the gameplay and movement in Black Ops Cold War is fundamentally different than in Modern Warfare, which Warzone was modeled after.

This news, however, lines up with previous rumors from September, where a notable CoD leaker revealed that the Black Ops Cold War iteration of Warzone would feature the same style of gameplay (including wall-mounts and gun mechanics) as it’s Modern Warfare counterpart.

How the game will be actually integrated remains to be seen, however. Thanks to a recent Activision investors call, we know that Warzone is set to be tied in with Black Ops Cold War during the new title’s first content season in December and that players will be able to use loadouts and cosmetic items from both games in this new iteration.

Activision
Black Ops Cold War will be integrated with Warzone in December, although how remains to be seen.

No other details have been announced about this yet, although both Activision and Treyarch have pledged that a full announcement is on its way before BOCW releases worldwide.

This should finally announce the questions about whether there will be a new map or how Warzone will change once the integration takes place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on November 13, 2020.

MrRoflWaffles: How Back Ops Cold War will “revolutionize” CoD Zombies

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:05 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 18:32

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/MrRoflWaffles

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty Zombies

Call of Duty Zombies YouTuber MrRoflWaffles spoke to Dexerto about what he thinks about the new Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode, and what he thinks could be improved from Black Ops 4.

Even though a majority of Call of Duty players focus on Multiplayer, especially now with the popularity of Warzone, there’s still an extremely passionate community focused on Zombies. For them, surviving rounds of the undead, solving easter eggs, and speculating about the lore is what they love most. 

One of the most prominent members of the community, YouTuber MrRoflWaffles (real name Milo), sat down with Dexerto to talk about Black Ops Cold War’s version of Zombies after its recent reveal and, overall, he seemed fairly impressed by the mode.

Activision
Treyarch has unveiled a slew of changes coming to Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies changes

The changes to the mode – such as loadouts, weapon rarities, usable equipment, etc., which are all brand new for Zombies – “is going to completely revolutionize the mode,” he said.

“If the weapon rarity system and the loadout system and the player progression systems are implemented in the way that I’m hoping and thinking they will be, we should have more options for using an entirely diverse set of weapons in higher rounds without feeling like we’re being capped and that’s really, really exciting,” Milo explained.

The YouTuber was very happy with what he saw, even saying the reveal was “as textbook perfectly executed as I ever could have imagined,” but there are still things he’s hoping Treyarch commits to improving from Black Ops 4 Zombies.

Activision
One of the biggest things Milo hopes Treyarch changes is incentivizing people to complete the easter egg.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies improvements

While Milo hopes that the communication from the studio changes with this entry’s Zombies experience, which he feels was sorely lacking in the previous iteration, he also said that the progression and rewards need to be improved upon.

“What I think they need to do this year is incentivize you for completing the easter egg, they also need to incentivize you for your extractions…If they can give you some kind of reward that isn’t just some sort of emblem, something the player base is going to be really keen to grind towards and to earn, then Zombies will go from being a mode that the most casual players play once when their friends are over… [to] something that they’ll want to play over and over again.”

Right now, fans have only seen a few specific parts of the mode, but reception from the community has been generally positive. Here’s hoping that Treyarch can deliver not just a good launch experience, but an even better post-launch as well.