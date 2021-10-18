New Warzone Halloween Haunting trailer reveals Ghost mode & 6 spooky skins

Call of Duty: Warzone’s “The Haunting” event has finally been revealed in full Halloween glory. And a new trailer has shown off a revamped Ghosts mode alongside five spooky skins, including from “Scream” and “Donnie Darko.”

Enough time has passed that Warzone fans now look upon last year’s Halloween event fondly. Sure, there were jump scares, but there was also a night map of Verdansk and beloved horror movie skins.

And, while people still run the Jigsaw skin, new content is coming in Season 6 for the last Haunting event in pre-Pacific Warzone.

In the new trailer, it has been revealed that last year’s Zombie Royale mode is shifting to a more ghosts-based theme and five frightening skins will be made available. From Scream’s Ghostface and Donnie Darko’s “Frank the Rabbit” to three other ghastly abominations, the event is full of spooks.

Warzone Halloween Haunting’s new Ghost mode

The trailer premiered on October 18, with popular Warzone streamer FaZe Swagg leading the way. While many enjoyed his cameo, the trailer also gave us a first look at some of the other content.

Last year, we had Zombies Royale — a limited time mode in which you could turn into a zombie upon your death and ruin others’ games. This year, we’re shifting to ghosts, as Warzone’s blog reveals a “Ghosts of Verdansk” mode.

In the trailer, it looks pretty similar, with people jumping around as ghosts instead of zombies. But there will be some wrinkles, such as teleportation abilities and a new “Fear” meter.

Warzone Haunting skins: Scream, Donnie Darko, Necro Queen, Disciple, Lumens

The Ghostface and Frank the Rabbit skins have already been leaked by hackers who managed to unlock them before the event. But the trailer shows them off in full glory, alongside three new skins.

Joining the Scream and Donnie Darko skins, Warzone will also be getting three Ultra-rarity outfits. Portnova will receive a “Necro Queen” undead skin, Weaver will turn into the “Disciple of Mayhem, and Maxis will get the “Lumens” fit.

Oh, and there will also be the “Ghost of War” skin for people who pre-order Vanguard.

In total, the trailer revealed six Halloween-themed skins coming with the Haunting event and a bunch of more content. You can check out our full hub for the Haunting and get ready to drop into the nighttime action on October 19.