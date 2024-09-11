All chilling Operator skins in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3’s The Haunting event

A raft of terrifying new Operator skins are on the way to both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 as CoD gears up for the 2024 iteration of The Haunting event takeover.

It’s almost spooky season in CoD. Each and every year, the FPS franchise celebrates with a festive takeover. Game modes deliver frights with jump scares aplenty and there’s always chilling crossovers to send chills down your spine.

We’ve seen everyone from Leatherface to Skeletor join the mix in previous years and this year’s update is no different with new frights around the corner.

From the ever-violent Art the Clown to Daryl Dixon of Walking Dead fame, there’s plenty on the horizon. Here’s the full breakdown of every new Operator skin on the way as part of the 2024 Haunting event.

Art the Clown – Terrifier

Topping the list is Art the Clown from the more recent Terrifier series. Terrifier first made a bloody splash in 2016 as the low-budget flick freaked out audiences thanks to its over-the-top kills and outrageous gore.

It’s since gone on to become a beloved horror franchise in its own right, the 2022 sequel raking in over $15 million at the box office. With the next sequel, Terrifier 3, fast approaching its October 11 release, hype is mounting once again.

CoD fans will be able to terrify their opponents by dropping into lobbies as charmingly disgusting Art the Clown.

Ciniverse Corp. Art is always having a bloody good time.

This Operator skin will soon be available as part of its own bundle. Here’s what’s included:

Tracer Pack: Terrifier – Operator Bundle:

Art the Clown Operator skin

Two weapon Blueprints

Weapon charm

Weapon sticker

Large decal

Emblem

Loading screen

BlackCell “Alone” Operator

Next up comes Season 6’s unique BlackCell Operator. This “Alone” skin is one-of-a-kind, dissimilar from anything we’ve seen in CoD thus far. With three heads morphing out of one body, this grotesque cosmetic is sure to turn heads in any lobby.

BlackCell bundles are often among the priciest of any season, and this one is expected to be no different. Often found in the CoD store for $30 USD, they include more than just the one Operator skin.

Activision The latest BlackCell skin is a doozy.

Below is a quick breakdown of what to expect in the Season 6 bundle:

BlackCell “Alone” Operator bundle:

Alone Operator skin

Weapon Blueprints

‘Throat Rip’ finishing move

Battle Pass tier skips

CoD Points

Daryl Dixon – The Walking Dead

Another legend from The Walking Dead is joining Rick and Michonne in Call of Duty. Daryl Dixon is next up, with Norman Reedus jumping from Death Stranding over into another popular game.

Given Daryl now stars in his own spinoff show, this Operator skin focuses on the older version of the beloved character, rather than his appearance in earlier seasons of the mainline series.

Activision Daryl is dropping into CoD lobbies with his trusty crossbow in hand.

We know for certain an event is set to accompany Daryl’s arrival in-game, known as the “Road to Terminus”, though there’s no telling what it may entail just yet. Beyond that, here’s a look at everything arriving as part of Daryl’s own bundle in the game.

Tracer Pack: Daryl Dixon – Operator Bundle:

Daryl Dixon Operator skin

‘Daryl’s Crossbow’ weapon Blueprint

2 other weapon Blueprints

Finishing move

Weapon sticker

Loading screen

Michael Myers – Halloween

Michael Myers is making a return to CoD as part of Season 6. Set to be featured in the upcoming Battle Pass, the iconic slasher is set to haunt enemies across both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Everyone knows what’s about to go down when that iconic Halloween theme starts playing.

Having initially featured as part of 2013’s CoD Ghosts, we haven’t seen him since. 11 years after first frightening CoD players with the classic theme in tow, he’s set to return through the Season 6 Battle Pass.

Smile 2

If you haven’t been spooked by the chilling simplicity of Smile in recent years, you must have been living under a rock. The 2022 film went viral with its unique marketing campaign, dropping smiling strangers into backgrounds with chilling effect.

The first movie was a smash hit, making over $200 million at the box office so obviously, a sequel is on the way. Set to release on October 18, it arrives in sync with this promotional bundle in CoD.

Activision Just some happy Operators here, nothing else to see.

The Valeria and Makarov characters have both been taken over by the smiley demon, getting their own ominous skins as part of the crossover. Here’s what the full bundle contains:

Tracer Pack: Smile 2 – Operator Bundle:

Possessed Valeria Operator skin

Possessed Makarov Operator skin

Two weapon Blueprints

Large Decal sticker

Loading screen

Trick ‘r Treat

It’s been a while since Trick ‘r Treat first frightened audiences, but Activision clearly hasn’t forgotten. The 2007 horror film was one of the biggest flops in the genre, making just low five-figures at the box office on a $12 million budget. Despite the shocking reception, it’s become somewhat of a cult classic ever since.

Now, it’s being thrust back into the spotlight with a range of unique cosmetics in Season 6. There’s an Operator bundle just for Sam, the face of the film, while a separate pack brings some simple masks to a number of other skins too.

Zombified Bubby

Last but not least comes the mascot of CoD’s Burger Town fast-food chain, only this time, he’s out for blood. Bubby has been morphed into a creepy killer, teeth sharp enough to bite through the competition.

Activision Bubby is hungry, but not for burgers.

That’s it for every cosmetic we know about with 2024’s The Haunting event in CoD. As we get closer to the takeover, we’re sure to learn plenty more about prices and specific release dates. Rest assured, we’ll update you here as further details emerge.