JGOD creates “top tier” QBZ Warzone loadout that’s perfect for Season 6

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his new QBZ loadout that is dominating the competition in Warzone.

The QBZ has slowly been creeping up the Warzone AR rankings for a while now, but the recent Season 6 weapon nerfs have given it the push it really needs to shine.

While the Cold War rifle hasn’t broken into the top five best Warzone weapons, JGOD believes that the QBZ is a top-tier pick.

Combining high accuracy and great damage, the QBZ is capable of some truly monstrous damage if you kit it out with the necessary attachments.

Whether you’re tired of using Warzone best ARs or just wish to get ahead of the meta curve, then JGOD’s QBZ loadout will do just that.

Advertisement

JGOD’s QBZ loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15.5″ Task Force

15.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

JGOD’s QBZ loadout is tailored around boosting the gun’s accuracy and overall damage range, making it an incredibly viable mid-range option in Warzone. Both the Agency Suppressor and 15.5” Task Force barrel enhance the gun’s range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and even suppress your shots.

The Field Agent Grip also greatly diminishes the AR’s beefy recoil even further, which means you’ll be able to effortlessly beam opponents from afar without the need to constantly make any major adjustments. Because of the huge reduction in recoil, JGOD has attached the Axial Arms 3x.

This optic is a must for any Cold War AR, especially if you wish to remain competitive in mid to long-range firefights. Simply scan your surroundings for any targets and light them up with the QBZ’s incredibly lethal headshot and bodyshot damage.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone players desperate for permanent Plunder return

Lastly, JGOD has rounded off his build with the STANAG 60 Rnd Drum. While this attachment may lower the QBZ’s ADS time and increase the AR’s reload time, the added ammo count is a must. After all, you’ll be able to down entire squads in a single clip if you land the majority of your bullets.

Whether the QBZ will finally make its way into the top 10 Warzone AR rankings in Season 6 remains to be seen, but for now, JGOD’s loadout proves just how lethal this Cold War weapon can truly be.