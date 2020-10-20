4 tips & tricks to surviving Warzone Zombie Royale LTM - Dexerto

One of the biggest features added to Call of Duty: Warzone during the Haunting of Verdansk event is the Zombie Royale LTM, which is easily one of the more unique modes the game has seen to date. Here are some tips to help you out in this undead-infested game-type.

The Haunting of Verdansk Halloween-themed event is finally here and its brought along with it a ton of content. Players can finally drop into a night version of the map, collect special Halloween-themed items, and get jump-scared in hilarious fashion by surprise chests.

Out of all the content added, however, Zombie Royale is easily the most different. Players jump into a sectioned off version of the map, and fight like normal to get to the top.

The catch, however, is that there’s no Gulag; instead, all players automatically get revived as Zombies that have special abilities. This might be a bit intimidating but luckily there’s some things you can remember to help you out.

Use your abilities to their fullest potential

Dying and turning into a Zombie in the new LTM may seem like a disappointing experience at first, but you’ll soon learn that the undead have special abilities surviving players don’t.

For instance, Zombies are able to throw a gas grenade at an enemy to incapacitate them. You also have an EMP pulse, which will take out enemy electronics with ease.

The most unique ability, however, is the Charged Jump, which easily helps you take out other enemies as they’ll be thrown off by how far you fly. You can use it to get away from an opponent that’s about to take you out or fly to get the drop on them quicker.

Find Antiviral syringes as quickly as possible

Once you turn into a Zombie, the fight still isn’t over. Undead players can find an Antiviral item by killing enemies – two of these consumables allow you to respawn with your loadout and rejoin your squad.

The best part about this is that, when playing as a Zombie, you can see the locations of all the Antivirals around the map at the same time in your minimap. This means that you technically don’t even have to kill someone if you want to come back, you can just set out to find these syringes.

Don’t stop fighting until your whole team is wiped

In the normal version of Warzone, if you win the Gulag, you’ll get one more shot at survival but after you die again, you’re done. With this LTM, if you come back as a human, you can go back to being a Zombie for as many times as you keep dying.

The last squad that has a surviving Operator wins, even if everyone else has turned into a Zombie, which means it’s always worth playing for the win even if the circumstances seem dire.

Even if you turn undead in the first few seconds, you still have close to the same chance of winning as someone who dies later on in the game – just make sure to keep looking for syringes to return and help your surviving teammates out.

Increase your pace when playing as a survivor

Zombies possess incredible speed in this LTM, allowing them to catch up to players in very little time. As a survivor, the best way to combat this is by building loadouts that don’t have as much weight.

For example, it might be smarter to run classes that feature an SMG and a combat knife rather than a bulky LMG or rocket launcher. A perk like Double Time suddenly becomes a lot more important to have equipped, doubling the duration of your sprint and decreasing the cooldown of Tactical Sprint.

There you have it – some tips and tricks to help you not only survive the Zombie Royale LTM, but to also start winning some matches!