 4 tips & tricks to surviving Warzone Zombie Royale LTM - Dexerto
4 tips & tricks to surviving Warzone Zombie Royale LTM

Published: 20/Oct/2020 22:39

by Tanner Pierce
One of the biggest features added to Call of Duty: Warzone during the Haunting of Verdansk event is the Zombie Royale LTM, which is easily one of the more unique modes the game has seen to date. Here are some tips to help you out in this undead-infested game-type.

The Haunting of Verdansk Halloween-themed event is finally here and its brought along with it a ton of content. Players can finally drop into a night version of the map, collect special Halloween-themed items, and get jump-scared in hilarious fashion by surprise chests.

Out of all the content added, however, Zombie Royale is easily the most different. Players jump into a sectioned off version of the map, and fight like normal to get to the top.

The catch, however, is that there’s no Gulag; instead, all players automatically get revived as Zombies that have special abilities. This might be a bit intimidating but luckily there’s some things you can remember to help you out.

Once players die in the new mode, they come back to life as a Zombie and have a chance to redeploy as a human.

Use your abilities to their fullest potential

Dying and turning into a Zombie in the new LTM may seem like a disappointing experience at first, but you’ll soon learn that the undead have special abilities surviving players don’t.

For instance, Zombies are able to throw a gas grenade at an enemy to incapacitate them. You also have an EMP pulse, which will take out enemy electronics with ease.

The most unique ability, however, is the Charged Jump, which easily helps you take out other enemies as they’ll be thrown off by how far you fly. You can use it to get away from an opponent that’s about to take you out or fly to get the drop on them quicker.

Zombies have special abilities that normal players don’t in the new LTM mode.

Find Antiviral syringes as quickly as possible

Once you turn into a Zombie, the fight still isn’t over. Undead players can find an Antiviral item by killing enemies – two of these consumables allow you to respawn with your loadout and rejoin your squad.

The best part about this is that, when playing as a Zombie, you can see the locations of all the Antivirals around the map at the same time in your minimap. This means that you technically don’t even have to kill someone if you want to come back, you can just set out to find these syringes.

Don’t stop fighting until your whole team is wiped

In the normal version of Warzone, if you win the Gulag, you’ll get one more shot at survival but after you die again, you’re done. With this LTM, if you come back as a human, you can go back to being a Zombie for as many times as you keep dying.

The last squad that has a surviving Operator wins, even if everyone else has turned into a Zombie, which means it’s always worth playing for the win even if the circumstances seem dire.

Zombies players can come back as a human and die to become a Zombie again as many time as they want if they follow the proper steps.

Even if you turn undead in the first few seconds, you still have close to the same chance of winning as someone who dies later on in the game – just make sure to keep looking for syringes to return and help your surviving teammates out.

Increase your pace when playing as a survivor

Zombies possess incredible speed in this LTM, allowing them to catch up to players in very little time. As a survivor, the best way to combat this is by building loadouts that don’t have as much weight.

For example, it might be smarter to run classes that feature an SMG and a combat knife rather than a bulky LMG or rocket launcher. A perk like Double Time suddenly becomes a lot more important to have equipped, doubling the duration of your sprint and decreasing the cooldown of Tactical Sprint.

There you have it – some tips and tricks to help you not only survive the Zombie Royale LTM, but to also start winning some matches!

Scump says “a lot could go wrong” with CDL switching to PC next season

Published: 21/Oct/2020 0:06

by Albert Petrosyan
With the Call of Duty League switching from console to PC for the 2021 season, at least at the professional level, Chicago Huntsmen’s legendary CoD pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has detailed some of the potential issues that could arise.

The Call of Duty League’s switch from console to PC was inevitable, but that doesn’t mean the transition will be without its faults; one major concern, of course, has been hacking. Maybe not in the competitive scene, but the growing presence of PC in CoD this year (with the addition of cross-play and Warzone) has exposed Activision’s inability to handle the issue on a large scale.

Add in the fact that the CDL’s Challengers circuit and in-game ranked mode(s), for example, will support both console & PC, and suddenly the concern is heightened. And while it’s unlikely that anyone in the pro ranks would cheat, if the 2021 season starts out online, there’s a chance that, at the very least, accusations could start flying around.

Scump was asked about this switch during one of his recent streams and, uncoincidentally, hacking was the first thing he brought up: “The one thing that could go wrong – if there’s hackers, any kind of competitive playlist is chalked. That’s definitely something to worry about.”

“That is going to be very annoying if hackers just run rampant in all the ranked playlists,” he went on. “If there are hackers, it’s chalked. There’s supposed to be anti-cheat in the works? Hopefully, they do a good job with it and hopefully, everything is good.”

The veteran also brought up the potential situations where the gaming rigs experience issues during competitions: “‘PC crash during a tournament is bound to happen,’ more than likely, yeah. There’s a lot of things that could go wrong, definitely a LOT of things that could go wrong.”

There was one positive bit of news that Scump revealed during this discussion: the CDL is working on adding a ‘pause feature’ that would allow them to stop and start matches if need be.

The lack of such a feature really became apparent during the 2020 campaign, especially the CDL Playoffs, when teams like OpTic Gaming LA and London Royal Ravens had players booted offline mid-match.

As a result, since the disconnections occurred too late into the respective Hardpoint games, both teams had to play the round a man down, 4v5, which inevitably led them to lose.

Needless to say, had a pause feature existed, the whole situation could have been avoided. Instead, the CDL was forced to stream all matches with a massive delay so that viewers with ill-intentions couldn’t hit anyone offline.

CDL Hardpoint restart rules
Call of Duty League
Without a pause feature, the CDL installed these unpopular rules for if/when Hardpoint matches needed to be restarted.

Ultimately, the Call of Duty League’s switch to PC is a “step in the right direction,” as Scump remarked, but there are definitely potential problems that could stem from the transition. We’ll just have to wait and see.

For more information about the upcoming campaign, make sure to visit our CDL 2021 season hub.