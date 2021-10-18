Dr Disrespect explains why he’s skeptical of Warzone anti-cheat: “Part of me thinks it’s a PR play”

Streaming star Dr Disrespect isn’t too sure about Warzone’s brand-new RICOCHET anti-cheat, going as far as to question it as maybe being a bit of a PR move from the devs.

It’s pretty well documented that Warzone has had its fair share of struggles with cheaters and hackers. Everything from wallhacks and aimbots, to god mode and speed boost cheats have been in Verdansk at one point or another.

Raven Software have continually tried to shut cheaters down with multiple ban waves and increased security, but they’re still pretty prominent, even ruining Season 6 for many fans.

After CoD: Vanguard releases on November 5, the devs are going to again step up their efforts by implementing a kernel-level anti-cheat called RICOCHET that should further take the ongoing fight to the cheaters. However, not everyone is sold on it working.

Dr Disrespect has never shied away from complaining about Warzone’s issues, especially when it comes to cheats and balancing changes from the developers.

During his October 15 stream, The Doc was on the hunt for a win in each of the battle royale’s different modes when his game crashed out of the blue. After airing some signature rage at the game, he started questioning the implementation of the anti-cheat.

“What do you think the chances (are) that their anti-cheat software is actually going to be successful?” The Two-Time said. “There is a part of me that (thinks) it’s a PR play. Fingers crossed right, fingers crossed.” In the same stream, he also noted that Warzone feels a bit like a “mobile game” in its current state, which shouldn’t be the case.

Timestamp of 4:50:00

The Doc has previously praised the devs for their marketing of the anti-cheat, suggesting that they must be confident to be rolling out so many details already.

Though, other Warzone content creators like JGOD have suggested that the anti-cheat won’t be the answer to the game’s issues. As others have noted, if cheaters really want to cheat, they’ll likely find a way to do so, just as they have done in other games like Valorant that has a top-tier anti-cheat in place.