How to get BlackCell Alone Operator bundle in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

The BlackCell Alone Operator bundle will be arriving in MW3 and Warzone as part of Call of Duty’s 2024 edition of The Haunting event, complete with a three-headed zombie Ghost skin.

With this year’s Halloween event kicking off on September 18 following the launch of Season 6, a fresh wave of horrifying content is headed to CoD.

One of the main additions is the plethora of new spooky-themed Operator skins and bundles from some of the most popular horror franchises. These include Michael Myers from Halloween, Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead, and the brand-new BlackCell Alone Operator outlined below.

BlackCell Alone Operator bundle

To get the BlackCell Alone Operator skin and cosmetics, you must purchase the bundle from the CoD store. It is yet to be announced how much it will cost to obtain in Season 6, but similar bundles have regularly appeared in the store for $30.

Activision You can claim exclusive BlackCell rewards from the Season 6 Battle Pass.

It centers around the Alone Operator skin, a “three-headed, zombified mutation” of the iconic character Ghost, set to haunt the maps of Warzone and MW3. It is certainly a one-of-a-kind and makes the perfect addition to The Haunting event.

Here is everything included in the BlackCell Alone Operator bundle:

Alone Operator skin

Ghost Charmer BlackCell Blueprint for the STG44 Assault Rifle

Maximum Aspect BlackCell Blueprint for the Rival-9 SMG

20 Battle Pass tier skips

1,100 CoD Points

By purchasing BlackCell, you will also have access to exclusive rewards within the Season 6 Battle Pass, which are all shown below:

10 Operator Skins Including Michael Myers, Makarov, Banshee, Valeria, Slamfire, Dokkaebi, Riptide, Jabber, and 2 for Farah.

6 Weapon Blueprints with Chromatographic Tracers and Cenotaph Slam Dismemberment Death Effects

If you’re wondering how to get the other Operator bundles joining Warzone and MW3 for The Haunting event, then we have you covered.