MW3 & Warzone True Legends event: Dates, rewards, more

MW3 is finally here, and the True Legends event provides an easy way for players to get a headstart on the leveling process. Here is everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Endowment event.

Call of Duty has been known to embark on ambitious crossover campaigns, and Modern Warfare 3 is no different. For example, players can earn XP tokens and an Operator skin by ordering food from Burger King. MW3 also partnered with Mountain Dew to give community members an easy way to earn XP.

And if that wasn’t enough, MW3 partnered with Little Ceasers to deliver a pizza-themed operator. But it is not just food and beverage companies Call of Duty has a longstanding relationship with. The FPS franchise has close military ties and started the Call of Duty Endowment program to help veterans find careers.

In the latest campaign, Modern Warfare 3 allows players to play as a real Marine in-game.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone True Legends begins on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and ends on Wednesday, November 22, which gives players just under a week to earn every reward.

How to earn free rewards in MW3 & Warzone True Legends

In the MW3 and Warzone True Legends blog post, the devs explained that players earn rewards by picking up XP in matches that will unlock a new Tier, each containing a free item.

Bonus XP can also be earned by equipping the Koa King Operator, who features in the Warrior Pack and will be available to buy from the in-game store during this event. Benjamin F., who served as a Navy Seal for 16 years, inspired this new operator.

All MW3 & Warzone True Legends rewards

Here is a complete list of the 10 earnable rewards from the True Legends event.

Emblematic (Sticker) 30 Minute Double Player XP Token Always Forward (Large Decal) 45 Minute Double Weapon XP Token Got Your Back (Weapon Charm) Stacked (Large Decal) Anthem (Emblem) Flanked (Calling Card) 60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token Brave Stripes (Weapon Camo)

That’s everything we know about the True Legends event. For more, check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.

