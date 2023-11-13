MW3 players slam pathetic SMGs as ARs dominate the meta again

Modern Warfare 3 players are demanding Activision buff SMGs as ARs dominate the game’s meta once again.

The Striker reigned supreme during the MW3 beta, but the game’s community believes SMGs lack damage and consistency when compared to ARs. While SMGs offer plenty of speed and quick ADS times, their damage can be rather lackluster.

In fact, many MW3 players have already started to call for SMG buffs after ARs dominate the current meta – an area that has been prevalent in past CoD titles. With their excellent range, accuracy, and high damage profile, it’s not hard to see why so many players have ditched SMGs for ARs.

MW3 players want SMG buffs following “horrible” SMG damage

“ARs always generally and traditionally have performed better in CoD games which is no surprise, but I can’t even begin to describe how horrible it is to use a SMG right now,” said one player.

“Now one could argue it just comes down to knowledge of routes and timings, but no. With the OG maps, I have a really good feel of map flow and where to go but damn. Trying to kill anyone past 10-15m with a sub is just asking to get killed.”

When you combine this with inconsistent TTK and complaints surrounding the game’s hit detection, you have a recipe for a rather frustrating time. This is especially true for MW3 SMGs, where players need to get up close and personal to deal damage.

Activision MW3 SMGs are in a bit of a tough spot when compared to the game’s ARs.

Even then, many commenters noted how MW3 ARs are just leagues ahead of SMGs, even when using them in close-range scenarios. “ARs demolish SMGs at close to point-blank range and it’s not even close,” commented one player.

“It seems that SMGs are barely viable especially when every other person is running AR. ARs win at pretty much every distance. I’m dead instantly in 4 bullets no matter what and I’m just tickling you with 7+.”

Others have noted how Modern Warfare 3’s current maps lend themselves to mid to long-range engagement ranges, which makes running and gunning more tricky. “The issue is that the majority of maps are huge,” said another commenter. “Try using an SMG on somewhere like Afghan and you’re gonna get clapped. It is useful on a map like a Favela, however.”

Whether Activision will buff MW3 SMGs remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll have to take extra care when using these weapons. Of course, if you’re struggling to use SMGs effectively or want to increase your KD, then be sure to head over to our Call of Duty page to see our best MW3 loadouts.

