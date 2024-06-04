All Black Ops 6 Reveal challenges & rewards in MW3 and Warzone

A number of Black Ops 6-related challenges have appeared in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, with players able to earn a weapon blueprint, calling card, and more ahead of the upcoming title’s reveal.

The Black Ops 6 Direct will take place at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 9, with a first look at gameplay of the next COD title and, most likely, some other details over when players can expect the game to come out, some of the different editions available, or similar.

Last year, Modern Warfare 3 guns came first to Warzone, giving players a first look hands-on with the upcoming weapons.

This appears to be a trend developers Raven Software want to continue going into Black Ops 6, launching challenges that include BO6-centric cosmetics and even a weapon blueprint.

These are the Black Ops 6 challenges and their corresponding rewards that can currently be found in the Warzone Rewards tab:

‘Sally’ 9mm Daemon handgun blueprint : In Warzone, get 1 Operator Kills with an Old Friend

: In Warzone, get 1 Operator Kills with an Old Friend ‘The Truth Lies’ Calling Card : Discovered intel to uncovering the mole

: Discovered intel to uncovering the mole ‘Purge Sequence’ Calling Card : She Never Let Me Down

: She Never Let Me Down ‘Sitting Bull’ Finishing move: Gained the Exclusive Execution

The challenges themselves are pretty vague, but it likely won’t take long for the community to figure them all out.

This is the first set of Black Ops 6 content that has been made available to Call of Duty players since the game was officially announced on May 23, but could point towards more in the coming months as the hype for Treyarch’s grand return builds.

Black Ops 6 will be the first Call of Duty title to have had a full four-year development cycle, though they have helped other devs with work on Zombies and Ranked modes in recent years since the release of Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

Season 4 only launched days before this Black Ops 6 content started to appear in-game and brought with it several new challenges too, including the Weekly Challenges to unlock the Helical Reverb animated camo.

The Battle Pass also brought in the Superi 46 SMG and Kar98 marksman rifle, both of which have immediately entered the Warzone meta.