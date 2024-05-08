MW3 May 8 patch notes: Progression fixes, Ranked Play updates, more

The Modern Warfare 3 patch on May 8 features plenty of bug fixes for Weapon Prestige camos, Ranked Play adjustments, and more.

Season 3 Reloaded deployed a week ago, introducing quite a bit of content for players to chew on, such as Weapon Prestige camos, new maps, and more.

The latest MW3 patch has finally addressed the issues players have been having with these camos since launch and Ranked Play has also been updated with new restrictions.

Read on for the full list of changes, courtesy of the blog post on May 8.

Multiplayer

Stability

Addressed a crash that could occur upon Challenge completion.

UIX

Bug Fixes Hardcore Quick Play will no longer display an erroneous Free Trial tag. Weekly Challenge countdown timer will no longer display an invalid time as the Midseason update approaches. Fixed overlapping weapon images on the HUD when two Melee weapons are equipped.



Progression

Max Weapon Level prerequisite for Weapon Prestige Camos is now consistently applied, as intended.

Challenges involving Stim usage no longer require at least 50% regain to progress.

Players who previously unlocked the Binary Morality Event Camo once again have the ability to equip it.

Maps

Skidgrow Added collision to prevent players from reaching an exploitable location on the Roof.



Modes

Escort Resolved an issue causing poor performance and lack of functionality upon joining a match. Lights on the MAW will no longer appear to detach as the match progresses. Implemented various fixes for match timer inconsistencies. Care Package crates are now destroyed upon collision with the MAW.



Perks

Commando Gloves Reloads are no longer canceled upon moving when the Automatic Tactical Sprint setting is enabled.



Equipment

In Hardcore game modes, the minimap is now displayed on the HUD while an EMD tracking device is active on an enemy.

Ranked Play

Restricted the Scratch 20-L Suppressor Attachment.

Restricted the EMD Mine Equipment.

Restricted the Enhanced Vision Goggles Field Upgrade.

Zombies

UIX

When completing the Calling Card Prestige 9 Mastery Challenge, the correct title, “Let ‘Em Have It!” will now be displayed.

Fixed a bug where splash notifications after completing Armory Unlocks and events appeared blank.

Gameplay

Dark Aether Rift All squads can now contribute Zombie kills to the Relic Attunement. Decreased kill requirement to complete Relic Attunement. Fixed a bug that resulted in the final obelisk being activated earlier than intended, breaking the story sequence.

Fixed a reload inconsistency that occurred after Pack-a-Punch with the JAK Wardens Conversion Kit equipped on the Lockwood Mk2.

Fixed a bug where Wonder Weapons appeared as common gray instead of gold rarity in a Dark Aether Rift.

Resolved a bug that resulted in players getting stuck in out of map locations after being grabbed by a Mimic.

Resolved an issue at Rainmaker’s Fortress where Mortar AI incorrectly targeted players with an intact Sergeant’s Beret disguise.

Progression