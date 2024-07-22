How to unlock the Spear in MW3 & Warzone

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are both introducing a Spear melee weapon for new close-quarters action. Here is how and when to unlock it.

When battling it out up close and personal on Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone, melee weapons can be the difference between making it out of an encounter alive.

For those eager to give themselves the best chance in these moments, the Spear, a powerful new choice, could be your key to survival in MW3 and Warzone.

With its versatility and lightning-quick impact, the Spear is an eagerly anticipated addition to the MW3 and Warzone joint arsenal in Season 5. It’s one of the four exciting new weapons players can unlock, according to a recent blog post.

Of course, there is a process to getting your hands on the Spear, so here is everything you need to know about when the melee weapon will be dropped into Call of Duty, as well as what is required to unlock it.

Unlocking the Spear in MW3 and Warzone

The spear will become available in MW3 and Warzone via a mid-season Battle Pass Sector unlock. As such, players will be required to complete a series of challenges to get their hands on the Spear.

However, the devs have yet to reveal the exact details of these challenges and tasks.

Similar to the Soulrender in Season 3, the tasks required to complete in order to unlock the Spear will be melee-based challenges, one for each of the five Battle Pass tiers within the sector.

The devs describe the spear as useful for “rapid piercing strikes.” When unlocked and equipped, players spawn with three Spears in their arsenal, which can be thrown at enemies.

Just like the new Torque 35 Launcher, enemies can be pinned against walls with the Spear when executed correctly. Furthermore, if at least one Spear is still in a player’s inventory, they can retrieve already thrown ones as they stumble upon them throughout the map.

Be sure to check back in with this article as we update it with all the latest information.