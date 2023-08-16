Modern Warfare 3 pre-order bonuses leaked: Soap, Weapon Vaults, more

A leak from the game files revealed the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition content and pre-order bonuses.

MW3 news has come thick and fast over the past few days. Most recently, Activision confirmed that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps will be playable at launch. On top of that, it was previously confirmed that a classic mini-map is returning with red dots appearing for unsuppressed weapons.

Besides official confirmations, leaks have spread like wildfire on social media. Rumors suggest Ninja will finally return as a Perk, and leaks revealed the game’s initial weapon roster.

And in the latest of what’s becoming a growing list of spilled secrets, we got our first look at MW3 pre-order bonuses.

Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals Vault Edition and pre-order bonuses

On August 16, reliable COD leaker HeyImAlaix uncovered images for the MW3 pre-order information in the game’s files.

Modern Warfare 2 introduced Weapon Vaults. Community members accused Infinity Ward of abandoning the innovation after only one ever appeared during the game’s life cycle, but they are coming back for MW3.

Weapon Vaults automatically unlock all 50-plus attachments for a weapon and allow players to mix and match attachments without losing the blueprint’s aesthetic. MW2 Vault Edition came with one Weapon Vault, but MW3 goes one step further.

Before diving in, all leaks must be taken with a grain of salt until Activision officially confirms the information.

Modern Warfare 3 Pre-order bonuses