Modern Warfare 3 pre-order bonuses leaked: Soap, Weapon Vaults, more
A leak from the game files revealed the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition content and pre-order bonuses.
MW3 news has come thick and fast over the past few days. Most recently, Activision confirmed that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps will be playable at launch. On top of that, it was previously confirmed that a classic mini-map is returning with red dots appearing for unsuppressed weapons.
Besides official confirmations, leaks have spread like wildfire on social media. Rumors suggest Ninja will finally return as a Perk, and leaks revealed the game’s initial weapon roster.
And in the latest of what’s becoming a growing list of spilled secrets, we got our first look at MW3 pre-order bonuses.
Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals Vault Edition and pre-order bonuses
On August 16, reliable COD leaker HeyImAlaix uncovered images for the MW3 pre-order information in the game’s files.
Modern Warfare 2 introduced Weapon Vaults. Community members accused Infinity Ward of abandoning the innovation after only one ever appeared during the game’s life cycle, but they are coming back for MW3.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Weapon Vaults automatically unlock all 50-plus attachments for a weapon and allow players to mix and match attachments without losing the blueprint’s aesthetic. MW2 Vault Edition came with one Weapon Vault, but MW3 goes one step further.
Before diving in, all leaks must be taken with a grain of salt until Activision officially confirms the information.
Modern Warfare 3 Pre-order bonuses
- Early access to the Open Beta
- Play the Campaign up to a week early
-
- Nemesis Operator Pack: 4 Operator Skins (Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov)
- 2 Weapon Vaults
- BlackCell (1 Season) + bonus tier skips: Includes Battle Pass, 1100 CP, 50 Tier Skips and more
Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition bonuses
It’s important to note that the Vault Edition comes with 50 Battle Pass Tier Skips, while the standard BlackCell purchase only has 20 by itself.
CharlieIntel reported: “Pre-orders will be live tomorrow after the reveal event.” Warzone 2’s Shadow Siege event starts at 10:30 a.m. PST. Players need to download the August 16 update to pre-load content that’s needed to complete the event.