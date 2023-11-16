MW3 expert reveals underrated AR to rival Holger with lightning-fast TTK

Call of Duty expert TrueGameData has revealed which assault rifles have the best TTK in Modern Warfare 3, and one of them is a pretty competitive rival to the Holger 556.

Whenever a new Call of Duty title releases, it doesn’t take long for a fresh meta to form. Players typically fall for a gun or two in the beta period, but once everything else opens up, they usually slip away.

In Modern Warfare 3, there is a bit of a race to figure out what is going to be the best gun to use when the Warzone integration comes around in December.

Some experts have flagged the Bas-B and MTZ-556 as top options, but if you’re not too worried about that for now and just want to dominate in Multiplayer lobbies, well, TrueGameData has a few answers.

Best M13B loadout in Modern Warfare 3

That’s right, the CoD stats guru has highlighted two assault rifles that have top-tier TTKs right now, with one of them being the popular Holger 556. The other, though, is a more underrated choice – the M13B.

The M13B has a close-range TTK of around 284m/s, which just creeps above 300 as fights start to move towards the 30-40 meter range. It does drop off a fair way in the 40-50 meter range, while the Holger stays pretty consistent all the way out.

“I said this was my top pick (M13B), I think I’d basically put it tied with the Holger. They’re both excellent, I don’t want to say one is really a lot better than the other,” TrueGameData added.

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Laser : 1mW Artemis Laser

: 1mW Artemis Laser Optic : Mk.3 Reflector

: Mk.3 Reflector Rear Grip: D37 Grip

The M13B is a pretty complete package too, as, on top of its rapid TTK, it also has top-tier ADS and movement speeds, meaning you aren’t going to feel bogged down at any point.

As the devs start dropping some buffs and nerfs into the game, things will change. But, for now, it’s the best option around.