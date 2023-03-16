Modern Warfare 2 players stunned by “awful” flaw in new Expo map

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded has welcomed the new Expo map to the fold, but players have already discovered a huge fault with it upon launch.

We are already at the halfway point as the Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch has dropped and unleashed some fresh changes to the ongoing season.

Some notable differences include the ability to change the blinding effect caused by Flash Grenades, and there’s also been an accidental change to the game’s tactical.

On top of all of this, Expo has finally made its debut after being teased not too long ago, and while the map is sure to be a solid addition to the game’s roster, players are baffled by a big oversight.

Expo map spawning “rough” in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

It was confirmed by the devs that they were accelerating the launch of Expo and would be releasing the map with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

Expo follows the traditional CoD layout structure, but of all the game modes it’s compatible with, Domination seems to be causing a bit of a stir among fans.

A Reddit post by user drdewd has asked: “What the hell is this Domination setup on the new map!?!?” Along with the post, they added a picture of the map’s flag setup in Domination, and it transpires that Flags A and B are pretty much right next to each other, and C is on the other side of the map.

“Damn, I feel C spawners are going to be having a rough time,” the top comment said, whereas someone else replied: “It’s not horrible but it’s very counterintuitive and not standard, makes you wonder if the devs are smoking crack or trying out new things.”

Traditionally, Flags A and C are equidistant from B, with the former flags being found in each spawn area, and B being in the middle somewhere. This is far gone from the traditional formula, and one user said: “Domination is f*cked on so many maps in this game. Between awful initial spawn placements, bad flag placement, and weird flag order, I don’t know what they are smoking.”

One user quite simply said: “It’s awful.” These flags could be the permanent placement for the foreseeable future, or it could very well be a new experiment like the Santa Sena Border Crossing map.

We’ll have to see if the devs decide to change the flag positions in the future.