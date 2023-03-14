Season 2 Reloaded introduces inverted flash grenades to MW2 and WZ2

Beenox developed a highly requested flash grenade feature that’s coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2 Reloaded.

Modern Warfare 2 players begged for a flash grenade nerf in December. A Reddit user suggested the developers add a “dark mode” to flash grenades. Battlefield 2042 has an accessibility feature that allows players to change the concussion effect from bright to dark.

So, Instead of the entire screen flashing white and causing eye strain, the screen cuts to black for a brief moment. The Battle Hardened Perk is designed to reduce the effect of flashbangs. However, community members demanded a buff, as some believe it doesn’t do enough to quell the effects of tactical grenades.

Article continues after ad

Whether Beenox saw the Reddit thread or not, the development team listened to community feedback and announced a dark mode for flash grenades, coming in Season 2 Reloaded.

Inverted flash grenades added in Season 2 Reloaded

Activision Blizzard Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded begins on March 15.

On March 14, Beenox gave fans a sneak peek at an inverted flash grenade feature. In the video, a player throws a flash grenade, and instead of the screen turning white, it turns black while retaining some white, as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Community members collectively celebrated the announcement.

One player responded, “At 3 am in a dark room, it is actually a good thing. Trust me, getting flashed endlessly in shipment is not fun.”

A second user added, “Thank god, I have been wanting this forever. Getting blinded in real life was taking the realism too far!”

Article continues after ad

Season 2 Reloaded begins on March 15 at 9 a.m. PT. We will provide an update when Infinity Ward unveils the full mid-season patch notes.