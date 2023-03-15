Modern Warfare 2 devs respond after accidental tactical sprint nerf

Infinity Ward responded after an accidental tactical sprint nerf in the Season 2 Reloaded update briefly aggravated Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 community members.

Season 2 Reloaded went live on March 15. For Warzone 2, the update removed AI from Ashika Island, finally added auto-looting armor plates, and introduced every playlist option to Resurgence. As for multiplayer fans, Modern Warfare 2 received a new 6v6 map and three-party game modes.

A hotly contested issue in MW2 and WZ2 is movement speed. Multiplayer and battle royale players questioned the decision to remove slide canceling, which made finessing gunfights easier. Infinity Ward improved movement speed while plating in Warzone 2, and dolphin diving replaced slide canceling in Mw2.

Article continues after ad

Despite finding alternatives, players still voiced concerns over slower mobility compared to previous series entries. Community frustrations boiled over when it appeared movement received a further nerf in the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Infinity Ward corrects “unintentional” tactical sprint nerf

Activision Movement speed is a contentious topic in MW2 and WZ2.

The Season 2 Reloaded update addressed several community concerns but didn’t escape controversy. CoD content creator Futives posted a video of tactical sprinting taking over a minute to reset after the mid-season update. It usually only takes a few moments to reset a tactical sprint.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The clip went viral, and community members slammed what appeared to be a silent nerf.

After a brief period of collective panic among Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 community members, Infinity Ward quickly responded and announced a hotfix.

Article continues after ad

“We are working on a small update to correct irregular animation and behavior to Tactical Sprint. The change was unintentional and due to current investigation around the melee sprint reset exploit. Tactical Sprint behavior should return to normal once the update is live.” Infinity Ward

The developers clarified that the change happened because of an investigation around the melee sprint reset. The exploit allowed players to reset the tactical sprint animation by meleeing.

We will provide an update when the hotfix goes live to correct the tactical sprinting animation.