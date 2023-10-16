Modern Warfare 3 spawn issues make fan favorite mode “unplayable”

Problematic spawns are a well-documented issue in Modern Warfare 3, making Domination “borderline unplayable.”

Players walked away from the Modern Warfare 3 beta with mostly positive feedback. But one grievance, in particular, has driven the player base crazy. Call of Duty pros are concerned that MW3 might have some of the worst spawns in COD history. Complaints stem from spawns placing players in random places or even right next to opponents.

Modern Warfare 2 also drew criticism because of how it redeployed users. In the squad spawn system, players respawned near their teammates, no matter where their squad or enemies were on the map. Traditionally, previous COD titles used set spawn points, and players would come back into the game based on enemy locations.

The last game Sledgehammer Games worked on was COD Vanguard, which used squad spawns as well, but the devs ultimately removed them after community complaints. It’s unclear what sort of system MW3 employs, yet the devs find themselves under fire again.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10.

Modern Warfare 3 players slam spawns in Domination

As part of the October 12 update, Sledgehammer Games explained: “Our team is investigating reports of poor spawn selection quality and making adjustments for launch.”

A MW3 player took to Reddit to explain why Domination “is borderline unplayable with these spawns.”

The OP went on to claim players in Domination spawn on the enemy flag or randomly in the middle of the side of the map.

So the game mode becomes extremely difficult, as the OP argued: “It is close to impossible to defend your flags, especially A and C because the enemy will just spawn on your “base flag” and vice versa.

Other community members agreed. One player responded, “I noticed that people had WILD amounts of captures. Then I noticed that the reason for all this was the spawns.”

A second user added: “I don’t understand how SHG still doesn’t understand what makes a logical spawn system. They’ve been making COD for more than a decade.”

Coming to the defense of Sledgehammer Games, a third Reddit user nailed the point home by claiming: “Spawns have consistently been terrible for years now. They threw all they knew about spawn logic out the window for whatever reason.”

The devs reassured fans by asking for players to send clips of unfavorable spawns so they could address the issues. Only time will tell how spawns work in the final product when Modern Warfare 3 hits shelves on November 10.