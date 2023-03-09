Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded early patch notes: New Himmelmatt Expo map, Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle, more

Activision has released Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch notes which revealed a new weapon, a new 6v6 map, a release date for the TMNT Shredder Operator skin, and more.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 update brought a lot of new content to the game, including the 6v6 map Dome, Hardcore mode, and new weapons like the ISO Hemlock AR and the KV Broadside shotgun.

Nearly a month later, Activision has revealed what players can expect from Season 2 Reloaded, which is set to bring even more new content and build upon what was introduced in Season 2’s update.

Here’s everything we know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded, from the start date to the new weapons fans can expect.

Article continues after ad

Contents

According to the official blog post, Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Reloaded is set to begin on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 9 AM PST / 11 AM CST / 5 PM GMT. Thankfully, Activision didn’t have to implement a season extension so the date lines up with what was previously anticipated.

Additionally, Warzone 2’s Season 2 Reloaded update begins on the same day, so MW2 fans have plenty to look forward to in both games.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded: Maps, weapons & more

Activision The new 6v6 map Himmelmatt Expo coming to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2 Reloaded.

New 6v6 map: Himmelmatt Expo

Season 2 Reloaded will introduce a brand new Core 6v6 map called Himmelmatt Expo. The map features a small, abandoned resort situated on a European mountainside complete with snowy outdoor streets and various indoor locales.

Article continues after ad

Himmelmatt will make an appearance in featured Playlists throughout Season 2 Reloaded and will be joining the Quick Play rotation once the season begins. Those looking for a deep dive into Himmelmatt Expo can check out this separate blog post.

New weapon: Tempus Torrent

Additionally, Season 2 Reloaded is bringing a new Marksman Rifle called the Tempus Torrent. According to the blog post, this Rifle features “impressive damage and a fast-firing mechanism” as well as a base capacity of 20 rounds.

The post also notes that like the KV Broadside released in Season 2, the Tempus Torrent is a new weapon on an existing platform, meaning “most attachments unlocked for the M4 Platform can be used” on this new Rifle.

Article continues after ad

Apparently, the Tempus Torrent will be a two-shot kill weapon, unless players are able to land a headshop up to midrange distance. Players can unlock the Tempus Torrent by getting 25 double kills with Marksman Rifles.

Special Ops Raid Episode 2

Special Ops Raid Episode 2 arrives with Season 2 Reloaded and continues from where Atomgarad Episode 1 left off. Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz must ascend the interior of a missile silo and acquire a payload while fighting off enemies.

Completing Raid Episode 2 will unlock the ‘Bad Boonie’ Operator Skin for Captain Price which can be used in both MW2 and Warzone 2.

Shredder Bundle

The Shredder Bundle is making its way to MW2 in Season 2 Reloaded, and comes with Shredder Operator skin, the “Oroku” Shotgun, the “Saki” Assault Rifle, and the “Steel Claws” Weapon Blueprint of the Dual Kodachi swords.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, this bundle will include a Weapon Vinyl, a Light Tank vehicle Skin, and a Weapon Charm themed around TMNT’s notorious Foot Clan.

Drop Zone, All or Nothing & One in the Chamber return

Season 2 Reloaded is bringing back a few more Party Game Modes with Drop Zone, All or Nothing, and One in the Chamber.

Drop Zone tasks players with holding location to earn points. For every 15 seconds the designated point is held, a Care Package drops containing a random Killstreak.

All or Nothing sees players equipped with only a Throwing Knife and an empty pistol. Players must race to score 20 kills, which will earn them various perks over time.

Article continues after ad

Finally, One in the Chamber pits players against one another equipped with a pistol with only one bullet in it. Shooting an enemy anywhere nets a kill and another bullet, so players must make every shot count to come out on top.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded full patch notes

Thanks to the official Call of Duty blog, we have the full patch notes for Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Reloaded update for you to check out below in detail below:

General Overview

Raid Episode 02. Take control of Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz as they progress through Atomgrad in search of a deadly warhead.

Take control of Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz as they progress through Atomgrad in search of a deadly warhead. Himmelmatt Expo Joins the Multiplayer Map Rotation. Deploy to a scenic winter getaway at an exclusive mountain resort in this new Core Multiplayer map.

Deploy to a scenic winter getaway at an exclusive mountain resort in this new Core Multiplayer map. Celebrate Warzone’s ThirdAnniversary. Celebrate the third anniversary of the March 2020 release of the original Call of Duty: Warzone with free gifts released every few days in the Store.

Celebrate the third anniversary of the March 2020 release of the original Call of Duty: Warzone with free gifts released every few days in the Store. Earn Season 02 Camos. Continue down the Path of the Ronin with additional challenges rewarding a new event camo for each weapon class.

Continue down the Path of the Ronin with additional challenges rewarding a new event camo for each weapon class. New Weapon. Take aim with the new Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle

Take aim with the new Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle For fans who grew up with Turtles. What happens when Shredder® from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles® is brought into Call of Duty? He definitely doesn’t stop after 22 minutes of televised combat. Get this iconic villain in a new Tracer Pack Operator Bundle and unlock his ninjutsu powers.

Warning: Light Spoilers Ahead! Play the first Raid Episode to get the full context of the story so far!

Continuing the narrative of Atomgrad Episode 01, Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz find themselves at the base of a ballistic missile. It’s their mission to identify and acquire the attached payload, meaning they’ll first need to ascend the interior silo while encountering increasing enemy resistance.

Article continues after ad

Along the way, these Operators will need to navigate this intricate facility littered with traps, so be prepared to work as a team if you hope to succeed and reap the mission’s rewards.

Complete Raid Episode 02 to unlock the “Bad Boonie” Operator Skin for Captain Price, which can be used across Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 online modes.

No Assignment Necessary

As part of the Season 02 Reloaded update, anyone who owns Modern Warfare II will be able to access Raid Episode 1 and Raid Episode 2. There is no Raid Assignment required for access to this tactical team-based experience that continues the story of Task Force 141.

Article continues after ad

Form your trio of Modern Warfare II players and be ready to deploy with this quick guide to pre-update preparations.

Preparing for Special Ops Raid Episode 02

1. Get your kits in order. Prepare for the challenges ahead by playing Special Ops missions to earn Stars and level up your Kits, which give you more passive and active benefits during Raid Episodes and regular Special Ops Missions. If you already maxed out one Kit, try leveling another to increase your flexibility when approaching future missions. Also, check out the RAID BUNDLE Season 02 for a Special Ops Kit Boost that can help you get those Kits up to an elite standard.

Article continues after ad

2. Recon out. The Assault and Medic Kits are easy choices when confronting a Raid, as the Assault player can provide armor plates to their team while the Medic revives teammates more quickly. However, the Recon Kit is also just as important. The Kit starts with a Sentry Gun at Tier 3, which is especially valuable for Episode 2. Later abilities include recharging Lethal and Tactical Equipment at Tier 5 and added carrying capacity at Tier 7, which both make this Kit a bonafide utility option for an Operator to complete a well-rounded trio.

3. Revisit Episode 01. Solid communication will take you far when approaching the challenge of a Raid. Work on your comms skills with another deployment to Episode 01, especially on Veteran difficulty (if unlocked).

Article continues after ad

4. Find Your Task Force. We recommend inviting your two best squadmates in for this infiltration. However, if you are looking to find a new crew or want to play Raids with other Operators who like Special Ops, try using the new Find A Party option to find squadmates that speak your language, whether it’s your actual language over microphones or your preferred playstyle.

Mix business with pleasure at Himmelmatt Expo, a new Core (6v6) Multiplayer map situated on a European mountainside.

Tromp through the snowy streets, past the saunas and pool, and go for a drink — or better yet, a solid vantage point — in the Restaurant & Bar. Head into the main event center to shake off the cold and heat up in battles taking place across the lounge and terrace and in the enclosed theater below.

Article continues after ad

Deploy to Himmelmatt Expo in featured Playlists for Season 02 Reloaded, as well as within the Quick Play map rotation pool.

Following up on the rerelease of Infected, Gun Game, and Grind for Modern Warfare II, Season 02 Reloaded drops three more party modes from Call of Duty’s near two-decade history:

Drop Zone

Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points in this chaotic team-based mode. For every 15 seconds that the Drop Zone is occupied, a Care Package containing a Killstreak will be dropped in the vicinity. This makes rotating to the next Drop Zone a high priority so that you can dig in and start earning those packages ASAP.

Article continues after ad

All or Nothing

Equipped only with Throwing Knives and a pistol with no ammo, each Operator must fight for themselves in a race to earn 20 eliminations. Earn additional Perks by eliminating enemies, starting with the Scavenger Perk to allow for ammo pickups.

One in the Chamber

Load into the match with a pistol, one bullet, and three lives. Each player fights for themselves, and a single shot to any part of the body earns the elimination, granting the attacker one more bullet for the next fight. Try not to miss.

To celebrate three years of Warzone, all players will receive free items through the in-game Store that are themed around the maps, seasons, and memories made since its surprise launch on March 10, 2020. These rewards – seven in total – are all free items for those who claim them and include a Weapon Blueprint, Calling Cards and more.

Article continues after ad

Check the in-game Store daily to claim your rewards throughout Season 02 Reloaded. Here’s to many more years of Warzone!

Whether you’re finished with the journey to Orion or only have a few weapons with Gold camouflage, there are some new Camo Challenges for you to complete with the Path of the Ronin event expansion, available in both Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

As part of Season 02 Reloaded, the Path of the Ronin will shift from the Seven Virtues of Bushido to another key aspect of the Ronin: the ability to be deadly with any given weapon. Each weapon category will have a specific challenge attached to it, which can be viewed and tracked through the in-game Event tab.

Article continues after ad

Completing a weapon challenge unlocks a new camouflage — Winds of Ash — for every weapon in that specific weapon category. Complete all ten challenges to earn another new camo for every weapon — Bowing Blossoms — as well as a golden Charm that represents your dedication to following the Path of the Ronin.

Here are the challenges at a glance:

Assault Rifles: Get 125 headshots (eliminations)

Battle Rifles: Get 75 headshots

Submachine Guns: Get 100 headshots

Light Machine Guns: Get 75 headshots

Shotguns: Get 50 headshots

Marksman Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Sniper Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Handguns: Get 30 headshots

Melee: Get 30 kills from behind

Launcher: Get 40 kills

Although the tasks are straightforward, there are still some things to keep in mind to help you progress more smoothly through the challenges.

1. Two birds, one stone. Smart Operators will see the parallels between these challenges and existing Camo Challenges. If you have yet to complete the requirements to unlock Orion Camo, or have not gotten it on every single weapon, then try to align these event Camo challenges with those for Polyatomic or other Camos on individual weapons.

Article continues after ad

2. Always carry a Launcher… Regardless of whether there’s an associated challenge or not, it’s always wise to carry a Launcher. Use it to take out enemy aerial streaks like UAVs or VTOL Jets, which can help equalize the match for you and the squad.

3. …Until it’s time for Overkill. Once you’ve got your Pistols, Melee Weapons, and Launchers out of the way, it might be a smart idea to use Overkill to double up on those remaining Primary Weapon categories. Not only does this give you more varied firepower, but it also allows you to work up to two Camo Challenges using the same Loadout. Otherwise, have plenty of alternate Loadouts set up to quickly switch between weapon categories.

Article continues after ad

Note: As part of the Season 02 Reloaded update, the initial Path of the Ronin challenges will be removed. Complete them before the update to earn all related rewards.

The Crossbow free functional weapon will still be available to unlock via a new weapon challenge in Season 02 Reloaded, which is as follows: “Get 50 Longshot Kills with Marksman Rifles.” Alternatively, a Weapon Blueprint of the Crossbow can be unlocked through purchase of a Store Bundle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Season 02 Reloaded brings a new Marksman Rifle to the table — the Tempus Torrent. This weapon offers impressive damage and a fast-firing mechanism, making it a great Primary Weapon choice when deploying to the new Himmelmatt Expo Multiplayer map or to Ashika Island.

Article continues after ad

“This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.”

With a base capacity of 20 rounds, you can afford to utilize its fast fire rate in the heat of battle. Its recoil, though predictable, requires a steady hand, with a quick but noticeable kick up and to the left.

Like the KV Broadside, released earlier in Season 02, the Tempus Torrent has the unique property of being a new weapon on an existing platform from the Modern Warfare II launch. That means most attachments that were unlocked for the M4 Platform can be used on this weapon, so be sure to unlock everything from that platform to ensure maximum versatility when the Tempus Torrent becomes available.

Article continues after ad

The Tempus Torrent is typically a two-shot elimination unless you can land a headshot up through the midrange. Try pairing it with a short-range weapon — a Sidearm or an SMG or Shotgun using Overkill — for approaching tight areas like the event center.

How to unlock: Weapon Challenge – Get 25 Double Kills with Marksman Rifles – or via Store Bundle.

Shuriken Update

The Shuriken, a new lethal equipment piece that grants additional projectiles in exchange for not being retrievable, is already available in Season 02 through Resurgence game modes on Ashika Island within Warzone 2.0.

However, the Shuriken lethal equipment piece will not be available to be used in Custom Loadouts until after Season 02.

Article continues after ad

“The rat is mine.” — Shredder

The man, the myth, the villain.

Making his deadly debut in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic in 1984, Shredder is the notorious leader of the Foot Clan that uses his bladed armor to empower his expert ninjutsu and martial arts techniques. Now he is coming to Call of Duty, ready to slice and dice any Operator who stands in his way of victory.

In addition to the Shredder Operator, this Bundle comes with three Weapon Blueprints, all based on the new weapons from the Season 02 Battle Pass. The first is the “Oroku” Shotgun, which takes the definition of shredding to a whole new level at close range. The other ranged weapon is the “Saki” Assault Rifle, quick on the draw and ready to handle any threats at short- to midrange. And, of course, Shredder does not show up to battle without his “Steel Claws” — use this Weapon Blueprint of the Dual Kodachi swords with Shredder or any Operator to make your opponents taste his blades.

Article continues after ad

Other Bundle items include a Weapon Vinyl, a Vehicle Skin for the Light Tank, and a Weapon Charm that you can show off to prove loyalty to the Foot Clan.

What else is in Store for Season 02 Reloaded? The first-ever Bundles for some Task Force 141 Operators outside of the Vault Edition, a golden opportunity to get a badass weapon blueprint and new Ghost skin, and a Bundle that will more than prepare you for the green rivers flowing in Al Mazrah to celebrate a mid-March feast day.

Tracer Pack: Padraig’s Pandemonium Bundle

Article continues after ad

Legend has it that in the middle of March, for only a few days, the rivers of Al Mazrah flow green. Some also say a rainbow can be seen over the arid land, with legend foretelling of something truly treasurable – if only for a single match – on the other side.

Whether those rumors are true or not, you should be prepared to deal out some Shamrock & Awe during Season 02 Reloaded with the Tracer Pack: Padraig’s Pandemonium Bundle. Featuring the “Off Kilter” Operator Skin for Conor, the Pro Tuned “Shamrock” LMG Weapon Blueprint with Green Tracer Rounds, and the “Scian” Combat Knife Blueprint, this Bundle has plenty of green and gold for those looking to get into the festive spirit.

Article continues after ad

Tracer Pack: Bone Chiller

Gold doesn’t just belong at the end of the rainbow.

The new Tracer Pack: Bone Chiller Bundle, arriving in season, features the iconic Ghost in a new “Gilded Reaper” Operator Skin. As the name suggests, this outfits Ghost with a tactical kit featuring a golden mask, something that may just make those other masked Operators like König a bit jealous the next time they have a debriefing… Or your fellow squadmates the next time you infiltrate into Ashika Island, Al Mazrah, or any Multiplayer or Special Ops mission.

In addition to a new Skin, this bundle comes with two Weapon Blueprints, with one being the “Skull Breaker” Assault Rifle outfitted with an awesome golden skull magazine attachment. The other, the “Bone Shaker,” is based on the new rifle released with this update, and is Pro Tuned to get the most out of its offensive capabilities.

Article continues after ad

There is also a new Finishing Move, a Charm, Vinyl, Loading Screen, and Emblem that rounds out this Bundle.

Generation XRK

Marking the return of the XRK manufacturer, as well as Farah’s first Operator Skin outside of the Vault Edition, the Generation XRK Bundle is a six-item collection of tactical wares for the veteran Operator. Tactical Poncho fans should also rejoice, as this cowl-and-cloak combo is part of Farah’s outfit.

Outfit Farah in a sleek neon-green and black rig with her “Voxel” Operator Skin, then punch through enemy defenses with the “Ectoplasmic” and “Resurge” Weapon Blueprints, pro tuned by the manufacturers over at XRK.

Article continues after ad

RAID BUNDLE Season 02, Deepwater Bundle

Farah is not the only Task Force 141 member to get a debut Bundle in the Store.

Captain Price is the main headliner in the RAID BUNDLE Season 02, available in the Store, includes the “High Rise” Operator Skin based on his appearance in the Modern Warfare II Campaign.

The Bundle also comes with two Weapon Blueprints, the versatile “Retrospective” Assault Rifle and the silenced “2019” SMG, as well as some other cosmetic items and 10 Stars for each Special Ops Kit.

New to this Season, additional Special Ops Stars within this RAID Bundle – and RAID BUNDLE Season 01 – can advance each Kit up to at least Tier 4 within Special Ops Missions and Raids. Note: player can also naturally earn Special Ops Stars through completing Raids and Missions with Weekly Stars, as well as earn stars through Daily Challenges.

Article continues after ad

Also, those who already purchased RAID BUNDLE Season 01 will have 10 Special Ops Stars for added to their Kits retroactively. Plus, a reminder to those who did not get a chance to play Raid Episode 01 nor get the RAID Bundle: you can get an Operator Skin for Gaz for completing Raid Episode 01, an additional Operator Skin for him in RAID BUNDLE Season 01, and get a bonus skin for both completing the episode and purchasing the bundle.

Complete Raid Episode 02 and purchase RAID BUNDLE Season 02 to also receive the “Ghillied Up” Operator Skin for Captain Price, in addition to the “Bad Boonie” Operator Skin you earn for completing the episode.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Ghost will get the “Loch Ghost” Operator Skin as part of the Deepwater Bundle, which also includes “The Depths” Assault Rifle Blueprint and the “Tentacle” SMG Blueprint.

Among other technical updates across Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 that all developer studios are working on, there is one notable feature addition that makes it even easier to form parties with friends and competitive teammates

Party queuing allows players to automatically join a friend’s party once they are finished with their active match. Just like inviting friends to a party or channel, you can access party queuing via the in-game social menu.

Article continues after ad

After selecting the option to party queue, you will wait in the hanger bay pre-match lobby until that specific friend is done with their match, then automatically join their lobby for the next match. While queuing, you can use the voice and text chat with those currently in a match, with all queued players appearing in the game channel member list for all players in said party.

Note that party queuing can cause the current squad to be ineligible to re-que for a playlist if their new party size exceeds the match’s maximum party count (for example: getting a party of five from party queuing after finishing a Battle Royale Quads match). In those cases, you may need to switch to a game mode that can accommodate the new party size, or figure out how to get back to the game mode party size limit.

Article continues after ad

Free Mangaka Art, Courtesy of World-Class Artists. Call of Duty teams up with regional Japanese comic artists to reimagine the heroes and action-packed events of Season 02.

Call of Duty teams up with regional Japanese comic artists to reimagine the heroes and action-packed events of Season 02. #GreenWall, Assemble. Call of Duty League Major III, hosted by OpTic Texas, begins on March 9 through March 12. Limited tickets are still available, or you can watch it on the official Call of Duty channel and follow along in-game.

Call of Duty League Major III, hosted by OpTic Texas, begins on March 9 through March 12. Limited tickets are still available, or you can watch it on the official Call of Duty channel and follow along in-game. No Better Time to Upgrade. Himmelmatt Expo, a new Raid Episode, Ranked Play, ownership benefits, and more — get Modern Warfare II now to gain access to a ton of additional content.

From Ashika Island and Dual Kodachis to our personal favorite Operator Hutch donning a Red Panda suit, Season 02 is heavily inspired from cultures around the Asia-Pacific region.

As part of celebrating Season 02 Reloaded, Call of Duty partnered with several mangaka – Japanese for manga or comic artist – to create several pieces of art inspired by the events, Operators, locales, and weaponry of the season.

You may have already seen one (above) earlier at Season 02’s launch, but expect even more to drop – in high resolution – next week in a special blog detailing who drew these epic creations.

Article continues after ad

With the New York Subliners and Toronto Ultra gunning for Atlanta FaZe’s #1 spot on the regular season leaderboards, and plenty of time remaining for the other 9 teams to catch up, the next Major event in the Call of Duty League is sure to be massive…not to mention it’s in Texas on OpTic’s home turf.

Major III will be hosted live by OpTic Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington from March 9 through March 12. The event will have a double-elimination bracket format, with all 12 teams competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash prizing and CDL Points that will determine Championship seeding .

Article continues after ad

Watch all the action on the official Call of Duty channel here and tune in every day for viewership incentives, including Calling Cards, Emblems, and Double XP and Double Weapon XP Tokens.

You can also check in over the weekend in between Ranked Play matches by visiting the CDL Hub within Modern Warfare II. And while you’re there, be sure to check out the Top 250 Leaderboard to see which Call of Duty League players are putting in the work, both in the League and against the entire Ranked Play community.

Purchase Modern Warfare II to get access to a ton of content across three modes, including the ability to unlock 14 exclusive Operators to use across both games, as well as other ways to quickly level up the available 30 Weapon Platforms and over 50 weapons through Multiplayer and Special Ops.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare II owners also get Premium XP while playing Warzone 2.0 — at the end of each match, owners will receive additional XP on top of any XP that can be earned by all players. In addition, Modern Warfare II owners have access to the Crown Faction Missions in DMZ to unlock even more rewards, including Weapon Blueprints and Operator Skins.

Plus, as already mentioned, those who own Modern Warfare II will have access to all the content coming as part of the Season 02 Reloaded update, including Atomgrad Raid Episode 02 and Multiplayer Ranked Play.

Those who want even more benefits should consider upgrading to the Vault Edition, which grants four additional Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — as Red Team 141; the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault; an ultimate version of a Weapon Blueprint with 50+ attachments; the Season 02 Battle Pass, along with 50 Battle Token Tier Skips (or its equivalent); and more.

Article continues after ad

Stay frosty.