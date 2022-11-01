Viral MW2 TikTok sums up why players hate Santa Sena Border Crossing map

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A Call of Duty TikToker is going viral for showcasing exactly why players are fed up with Modern Warfare 2’s controversial Santa Sena Border Crossing map.

Modern Warfare 2 introduced plenty of new maps and while players are generally in favor of most of them and are enjoying the game, one map has stood out as the absolute worst and for good reason.

Santa Sena Border Crossing takes place on a narrow highway littered with cars and right off the bat when players first got a look at it, they were in complete disbelief.

Now that they’ve had time to play it for themselves, their worst fears have come true with the map’s bizarre layout making for some of the worst experiences in CoD history and one TikToker had summed it all up perfectly.

Activision Santa Sena Border Crossing can be hell on earth for some players.

MW2 TikToker’s Santa Sena Border Crossing experience goes viral

In a short 28-second TikTok video, user yrg_monkey showed off how brutal the map is after dying five times in under half-a-minute.

While the TikToker’s account has since been deleted, the video received over 4 million views in under 12 hours and was reuploaded by Twitter user ‘wraiIs.’

The clip begins with the player running for a bit before ADSing and immediately having his head blown clean off. Not deterred, the gamer respawned only for a grenade to blow his legs off soon thereafter.

The third time wasn’t the charm either. After respawning yet again, not seconds later, another explosion went off, killing the player for the third time in just ten seconds.

A few moments later, yrg_monkey was able to run a bit farther on the highway, but just like an inexperienced n00b playing Frogger, it proved to be fatal as yet again, he was blown sky high.

Finally, to end the clip, the user came back to life and paced himself only to yet again go boom in a hilariously brutal finale.

Needless to say, the user felt trapped between a rock and a Hardpoint. While it’s still early days for MW2, hopefully, the general hatred for this map can lead to some significant changes down the road as players’ patience grows thinner by the day.