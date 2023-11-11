MW3 player shows off absurd & frustrating Modern Warfare 3 spawn bug

MW3 is receiving a ton of praise in many areas, but the spawn logic is extremely rough, as shared by one player.

MW3’s beta received a ton of praise from players as fans loved the return of 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 maps with new gameplay improvements. It wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine, though, as the beta was plagued with terrible spawn logic.

Since the end of the beta, Sledgehammer had a few weeks to clean up the spawn system. Initial impressions were good until players discovered how broken Quarry, Terminal, and Scrapyard were, forcing Sledgehammer to temporarily remove them.

While frustrating spawns can ruin the game, it hasn’t completely ruined the fun yet.

MW3 player repeatedly spawns in a vehicle

MW3 player Sweeten16 shared their experience with the spawn system. In a short clip, Sweeten16 lost their fight and respawned in the corner of Underpass. What happens next is tragic yet hilarious.

Their character spawns in a vehicle and then dies. It’s definitely strange to see this, but then it happens five more times after the initial accident making this a special case. It gets even wilder as another player joins the spawning madness and dies repeatedly.

Eventually, the issue sorted itself out before Sweeten16 got a chance to quit the match.

While the player was upset, others found this experience to be quite funny. One viewer replied: “sorry it happened to you but this is funny as hell lmao.” Another jested this would balance the player’s next matches: “On the bright side, the SBMM is gonna be much more relaxed on you.”

Others lamented that Sledgehammer should’ve used the same logic from the original MW3. However, there’s zero chance that would work, as a player said: “The old spawn system and these maps break when people can cross the entire map in seconds which is why I doubt the spawns will ever be fixed in this game.”

Sledgehammer is aware of the wonky spawns in MW3, so expect fixes and updates to come soon. For now, be wary of the car in Underpass, as it’ll magically draw you into a vicious spawn cycle.