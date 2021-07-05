JGOD unveils new FAL Warzone loadout and it’s top tier

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his top-tier FAL loadout that dominates players in Warzone.

While Warzone’s FAL has been out of the meta spotlight for a while now, that doesn’t mean it still isn’t a viable option. In fact, JGOD’s FAL loadout demonstrates just how lethal this semi-automatic AR can be when kitted out with the right attachments.

Not only is the FAL capable of taking down a fully armored enemy in as little as five shots, it can also obliterate foes across long to mid-range engagements.

The FARA 83, Krig 6, and XM4 may be the most popular Assault Rifle options in Warzone Season 4, but that hasn’t stopped the FAL from wreaking havoc. Whether you’re tired of the game’s current meta weapons or a player looking to surprise your enemies with an off-meta pick looking, you’ll want to try out JGOD top-tier FAL loadout.

JGOD’s FAL loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Marksman

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

JGOD’s FAL loadout is tailored around boosting the gun’s accuracy and overall damage range, making it particularly potent on Rebirth island and Verdansk. Both the XRK Marksman barrel and Ranger Foregrip help with the gun’s recoil control, so don’t be afraid to run and gun with this particular loadout.

However, if you do find yourself in a long-range engagement, you’re best off repositioning or mounting for increased recoil control.

“The FAL is actually very competitive up to about 60 to 70 meters,” says JGOD. If you’re trying to challenge people at incredibly long ranges, then you’re going to want to make sure you’re mounted as the recoil can tend to kick as you get closer to that trigger cap. It isn’t all that high, but it’s high enough for the gun to bounce and shake.”

Timestamp of 0:26

The Monolithic Suppressor alongside the XRK barrel increases the FAL’s damage range by a whopping 32.5%, making these attachments vital if you wish to remain competitive across Verdansk. JGOD has also utilized the VLK 3.0x Optic with the T Pose reticle, which greatly improves your accuracy across all ranges.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the 30 Round Mags. This gives you plenty of ammunition to kill multiple opponents, ensuring you have the best possible chance of securing those all-important squad wipes.

While the FAL may no longer be the most popular AR in Warzone, JGOD’s loadout proves just how lethal it can be.