NICKMERCS unveils ‘new meta’ FARA 83 loadout for Warzone Season 4

Twitch streamer and Call of Duty content creator NICKMERCS has shared his FARA 83 loadout for Warzone Season 4, describing it as the battle royale’s new meta weapon.

Warzone’s fourth season has brought new weapon metas, map locations and more to Call of Duty’s immensely popular battle royale. While the best weapons are still being figured out by players, a few early contenders have emerged.

The XM4 has proven itself very strong, but so has the FARA 83 assault rifle. In that vein, a number of content creators have built their own loadouts, and you might want to try out NICKMERCS’ for yourself.

NICKMERCS’ FARA 83 Loadout for Warzone

Shared in a June 25 YouTube video, Nick described the loadout as the ‘new meta’ for Warzone Season 4. While it has moderate recoil and players might need some practice to learn it completely, it will reward accurate shots like few other guns.

“Ever since the M82 LNG got nerfed,” he said, “everybody’s been scrambling tryna find out what’s the next best thing is. Let me tell you right now – it’s the FARA.”

The ‘Home Grown’ variant, this FARA 83 loadout prioritizes accuracy and firepower. We’d recommend a secondary weapon that shreds up close, like the MAC-10 or Milano.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Like the Agency Suppressor on Modern Warfare weapons, the GRU Suppressor keeps players of enemy radars while extending their damage range. The 18.7″ Spetsnaz Barrel does the same in terms of range, ensuring damage is maximized at medium and longer distances.

The Axial Arms 3x optic will be perfect to keep shots accurate, while recoil will be reduced by the Spetsnaz Grip as well. The final attachment, the Spetsnaz 60 Round magazines, will ensure players can take out multiple enemies without the need to reload. Given the FARA’s higher rate of fire, this is an essential attachment, and one that will be on any variation of this loadout you use.

Whether the FARA 83 remains as strong as it looks across the whole of Season 4 remains to be seen but, for now, it is far and away the most popular weapon in the game.