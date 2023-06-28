Activision says not releasing Call of Duty on Switch was a “bad decision”

Activision regrets not bringing the Call of Duty franchise to the Nintendo Switch after thinking the console wouldn’t be successful.

The FTC v. Microsoft hearing has unearthed loads of information – including internal emails from Xbox chief Phil Spencer. Based on the documents, Microsoft expressed interest in purchasing SEGA and Destiny developer Bungie.

With the purchase, Microsoft hoped to improve Xbox Game Pass to attract new audience members, particularly in Asia. Additionally, the studio identified Destiny 2 as one of the most popular games on the Game Pass service.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and Activision still haven’t sealed their deal before the July 18 deadline due to the UK blocking its proceedings. Now, Activision has given evidence at the Microsoft hearing that may surprise Switch owners.

Activision blames “bad judgment” on not bringing CoD to Switch

As first reported by Video Games Chronicle, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick discussed how the company also brought the Call of Duty franchise to the Nintendo Switch. Previously, the popular shooter games were launched on Nintendo consoles like the Wii and the DS.

However, Kotick has blamed “bad judgment” as to why Call of Duty didn’t release on the Switch. “I made a bad judgment,” Kotick said. “When I had seen the prototype of the Switch, it was different than when I saw the prototype of the Wii [and] I thought it was the most extraordinary video game system ever created.”

Kotick continued by explaining how he was “concerned” after seeing the Switch’s prototypes and didn’t think the console would become a huge success.

“It’s probably the second most successful video game system of all time, so it was a bad decision on my part,” he concluded.

Kotick also revealed they would consider bringing Call of Duty to the next-generation Switch once they learned the specs.

In the meantime, check out our article to see everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2.