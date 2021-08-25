Insane Warzone cheat allows hackers to move at super speed with unlimited dashes

A new Warzone cheat is giving hackers the ability to use unlimited dashes, making them almost impossible to kill or track down.

Warzone Season 5 is well underway and players are enjoying all of the new content that arrived with the major update. Whether it’s the new EM2 AR or the deadly TEC-9 SMG, Season 5 has certainly given the community plenty of new guns to master.

Despite this, a lot of content creators have made the jump from Warzone to Apex Legends in recent weeks due to the number of hackers running rampant in matches.

While cheaters in the early days of Warzone just had aims bots, the third-party programs have now evolved and are seemingly capable of allowing the hackers to do anything.

A new cheat has even started allowing players to reach super-speed and travel around the map with unlimited dashes, ruining the gameplay experience for their opponents.

New Warzone hack gives players unlimited dashes

A thread posted to the CODWarzone subreddit shows off a new kind of hack that players have never seen before.

In the middle of a game, feenmush was looting a set of garages when they spotted an enemy player heading in their direction. In order to prepare for the fight, feenmush decided to reposition and grabbed a UAV on the way.

However, before they could react, the opposing player had appeared behind them and killed them instantly. It was only on the killcam that feenmush realized the enemy player was using hacks.

As you can see in the clip, the cheater is able to use an unlimited amount of dashes to dodge any bullets and reach their opponents in seconds.

Unfortunately, this clip is just a reminder of how serious the hacking problem is getting in Warzone. With players claiming they’re unable to find a match without multiple cheaters, the devs are going to need to set out a plan of action soon.

It’s clear that the third-party programs are getting more and more advanced as time goes on, so it’s hard to know what they’re going to be capable of in the near future.

All the community can do is hope Raven Software has a solution alongside the major Vanguard update coming in November.