YouTuber builds insane Warzone TEC-9 loadout to get fastest TTK

Season 5 of Warzone is here and brought tons of new content to the game. This includes the new TEC 9 SMG which has an insane build with a fast time to kill (TTK).

The semi-auto TEC-9 is arguably one of Warzone’s most customizable weapons. With muzzles to change its fire type, this gun has lots of possibilities.

Players have been debating which of the three builds on the TEC-9 make it the most “OP” to dominate Verdansk.

Warzone content creator ‘P4wnyhof’ also known as P4wny, breaks down this new SMG, from its strengths and weaknesses, to every possible time to kill.

Best Warzone TEC-9 build and TTK

In P4wny’s latest YouTube video he takes a look at the new TEC-9, the TTK for all three variants, and it may surprise you but the semi-auto version produced the fastest TTK.

Below we have the attachments that will give you the lowest TTK possible while using the base version of the TEC-9 SMG.

TEC-9 Single Fire Loadout



Muzzle: Flash Guard 9

Flash Guard 9 Barrel: 4.9” Task Force

4.9” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 36 Rnd

While this weapon can have three different fire modes the single fire takes the cake, but not by much. The single fire only requires four bullets to kill and with the down time in between shots it will take two headshots and two bodyshots to kill an enemy.

This gives the TEC-9 a 425 TTK, which is the best possible time for this weapon. However, it is important to note that this gun is a SMG so anything well over 14 meters will require more bullets. Let’s take a look at how it compares to the automatic version.

The full-auto muzzle for the gun makes it good as well but not better. If players only shoot the head then this version is extremely overpowered.

However, the only way to match the 425 TTK is to hit eight consecutive headshots. If you only hit around three in the head then you’ll be looking at a 486 TTK instead. If you plan to take longer range fights then you’ll want to use the fully automatic attachment.