How to watch the $100K Baka WonderLAN Warzone tournament: Stream, teams, more

Call of Duty: Warzone’s rowdiest trio, the Baka Bros, are hosting the first-ever LAN tournament for the title. Here are the stream, teams, and format for Lucky Chamu, Repullze, and Biffle’s $100K Baka WonderLAN.

Mini Royale customs with 15 duos

Total prize pool is $100,000

The first-ever Warzone LAN

We had to wait until the launch of a new map, but with Warzone Pacific comes the first major Warzone LAN in history. Hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada, Complexity’s trio is bringing the best of the game’s battle royale together for a chance at big bucks.

The highly anticipated event features 15 of the game’s biggest names and top-ranked players, including the likes of Aydan, Fifakill, and Tommey. Oh and, of course, the Baka Bros are also playing.

Baka Warzone WonderLAN: Stream

The official stream for the tournament is embedded above, which should take fans through a number of POVs. It’s unclear that players will be streaming their own POVs, but if they do — you can tune into top pros like Aydan or Biffle’s channels.

Baka Warzone WonderLAN: Format and schedule

It's time. Warzone is coming to LAN 😈@thebakabros have announced a $100k, 15-duo Mini Royale on December 17 in Las Vegas.pic.twitter.com/NF16fcxcN6 — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) November 18, 2021

The tournament will be multiple rounds of Mini Royale set in a Duos private lobby. At the moment, it’s unclear how many matches the teams will play. It’s also unclear how the prize pool will be distributed.

The event is scheduled for December 17, kicking off at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST, 6 a.m. AEST).

Baka Warzone WonderLAN: Teams

At the moment, an official list of Duos is unavailable. Based on earlier tweets though, here are some of the duos expected to participate in the action:

DiazBiffle, SuperEvan

Tommey, Almond

Newbz, Huskerrs

Aydan, Fifakill

Swagg, Booya

LuckyChamu, Repullze

Swishem, Intechs

We’ll update this hub with teams and format information as it becomes available, as well as results once the event has finished. In the meantime, you can check out @DexertoEsports on Twitter to follow along.