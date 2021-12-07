Warzone streamers Baka Bros join TimTheTatman on Complexity ahead of $100k LAN

Warzone aficionados and rising Twitch stars The Baka Bros have signed with esports organization Complexity Gaming and are planning to celebrate the news in a big way.

Comprised of DiazBiffle, LuckyChamu, and Repullze, the Baka Bros are best known for their gameplay on Call of Duty battle royale Warzone. They’ll now be representing Complexity Gaming in the arena.

To give back to the community now they’re officially creators and competitors for a major North American esports org, the trio are hosting a $100k Warzone event and 12 days of giveaways with another $100k in prizes.

The Baka Bros will collaborate with other Complexity competitors and creators, host more events, design co-branded merchandise, and represent the org in the battle royale title.

The previously announced BAKA wonderLAN event will bring competitors to Las Vegas on December 17 to battle it out for a share of the $100k prize pool. UFC fighter Max Holloway will be there, alongside top Warzone competitors and some of their new Complexity colleagues.

Complexity, under the umbrella of GameSquare Esports, will provide the trio with a bundle of resources from their sister companies. This includes Complexity’s own esports experience, agency Cut+Sew’s marketing expertise, and Gaming Community Network’s production prowess.

“Warzone’s vibrant community continues to grow alongside its rebuffed focus on new in-game content, and builds upon our excitement to be partnering with some of the title’s most popular personalities,” said Complexity’s vice president of talent, Sören Vendsahm.

“The Baka Bros bring depth and charisma to our ever-expanding roster, and will contribute to Complexity’s ongoing commitment to create innovative and engaging content, lift trophies, and foster a positive culture for players and fans.”