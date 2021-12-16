Warzone pro Booya unleashes BAR loadout to win tourney after Automaton nerfs

A Call of Duty: Warzone patch randomly dropped, nerfing meta guns like the Automaton ahead of a $25,000 tournament. But FaZe Booya responded by unveiling a new Vanguard BAR loadout and dominating the event.

For the first week or so of Warzone Pacific, it became apparent that the Automaton was the best long-range gun available. It had minimal recoil, a quality damage profile and could shred enemies with ease.

It was so obvious that the Auto was lethal that Raven Software decided to nerf it multiple times. The final nerf came in a spontaneous December 15 patch, right at the start of a $25,000 tournament.

While others struggled to regain after the Auto’s recoil was “greatly increased,” Booya smoothly transitioned to the BAR. Several hours of tournament dominance later, he was thousands richer and the Warzone community had a new loadout to grind out.

Warzone pro Booya shows off devastating new BAR loadout

To save you some time from scrolling, here’s Booya’s full BAR class setup.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

Barrel : CGC 30” XL

Optic : 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

Stock : Cooper SP

Perk : Hardscope

Perk 2 : Fully Loaded

Rear Grip : Leather Grip

Magazine : .50 BMG 40 Round Mag

Ammunition : Lengthened

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

As you’ll notice, it has a number of attachments to control recoil and prioritize damage (especially at range), with some upping ADS speed as well. Overall, it’s still a relatively slow gun, but a beast in the right hands.

And Booya’s hands are most certainly the right ones, seeing as how dominant he was with the BAR throughout the tournament.

Booya dominates Warzone tournament with BAR class

As you can see in the clip above, Booya’s BAR was taking players out with ease. He finished the tournament with a win and a 9.0 K/D, while only one other competitor was able to finish above 6.8.

Of course, not all of those kills can be attributed to the BAR – but it definitely played a part. If you’re looking for an Automaton replacement and can withstand the weirdly slow firing rate, this class could be the move.